Pardon for Netanyahu ‘under review’ after Trump criticism, says Israeli president

Israeli president Isaac Herzog has said he could not legally consider pardoning prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu at this juncture. Photograph: William West/Getty Images

Israeli president Yitzhak Herzog says the question of granting a pardon for prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu in his ongoing corruption trial is still under judicial review, while stressing that Israel is a sovereign state.

His comments came after US president Donald Trump launched an unprecedented public attack on Herzog.

“Herzog should be ashamed of himself for not giving Netanyahu a pardon in his criminal trial,” said Trump at the White House after Netanyahu ended his trip to Washington.

Trump said Netanyahu has been a great wartime prime minister and that the Israeli people should ‌shame Herzog for not pardoning him. “He’s disgraceful ‌for not giving it. He should give it,” said Trump.

Netanyahu, who is standing trial for alleged fraud, bribery and breach of trust, denies all the charges against him. He blames a witch hunt orchestrated by his political opponents, in conjunction with law enforcement agencies, the judiciary and the media, in an effort to topple him from power.

Trump has been calling for Netanyahu to be pardoned since June 2025, but the outspoken White House comments marked the first time he attacked Herzog.

In response, Herzog later said he could not legally consider pardoning Netanyahu at this juncture, while a judicial review was still being carried out.

“Only upon completion of that process will President Herzog consider the request in accordance with the law, the best interests of Israel, guided by his conscience, and without any influence from external or internal pressures of any kind,” noted a message from the president’s office.

“President Herzog deeply appreciates President Trump for his significant contribution to Israel and its security. Israel is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law.”

Commentators in Israel speculated that it was no coincidence that the comments came in the wake of the White House meeting, noting that both leaders believe they are victims of a “deep state” conspiracy in their respective countries.

People who have spoken to Netanyahu in recent weeks said he estimates his chances of receiving a presidential pardon are only 30 per cent. According to them, Netanyahu believes Herzog fears the so-called deep state in Israel, which he describes as “very powerful.”

Trump appeared to echo a similar claim, saying Herzog was afraid of “losing his power” if he were to sign the pardon.

While Netanyahu hoped to benefit from Trump’s support for a pardon, the US president’s criticism of Herzog was interpreted by many political observers in Israel as a gross interference in the domestic affair of a close ally.

If anything, they said such comments were likely to do more harm than good for Netanyahu’s pardon request.