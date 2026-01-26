Israel retrieves remains of Ran Gvili, the last hostage held in Gaza

The remains of Ran Gvili have been found in Gaza. Photograph: Leo Correa/AP

Police officer Ran Gvili’s ‌remains have ​been identified ‍and will be returned for burial, the military said in a statement.

Israel has said that ⁠it will reopen Gaza’s Rafah ⁠border crossing with Egypt, the ⁠enclave’s main gateway to the world, once Mr Gvili’s remains are ‍returned or the search operation for his body concludes.

Mr Gvili had been held in Gaza since he was killed at Kibbutz Alumim during Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on ‌October 7th, 2023.

Hamas and ‌Israel agreed to a ceasefire in October under pressure from regional ‌powers and Mr Trump, who called the deal ⁠a first step toward a “strong, durable and everlasting peace”. – Reuters