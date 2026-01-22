Israeli Arabs go on general strike after surge in killings

A protest by Israeli Palestinian citizens earlier this month against the government's ineffectiveness in addressing rising crime rates in Arab communities. Photograph: Saeed Qaq/Anadolu via Getty

Israeli Arabs observed a general strike on Thursday to protest over an unprecedented wave of killings in the community and what they described as police inaction.

Tens of thousands joined the main protest, held in the northern town of Sahknin. The town’s mayor, Mazen Ghnaim, blamed prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“He is responsible for providing security to every citizen, regardless of whether they are Jewish or Arab,” he said. “This situation cannot continue. If the police does not do its job, two million Arab Israelis will block roads in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and everywhere.”

Demonstrators waved black flags and held up pictures of those killed, chanting slogans against criminal gangs and the police, such as “Criminals out”, “The police are complicit” and “The police are absent. Crime is rising.”

A parallel protest took place in Rahat, the largest Bedouin community in southern Israel.

Arab society experienced its deadliest year on record in 2025, with 252 people killed in towns and communities across Israel. Since the start of January, 20 more people have lost their lives to violent crime with residents saying they were scared to go out on to the streets.

The decision to call a general strike was taken by the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, comprised of Arab mayors, members of the Knesset parliament and other community representatives.

It follows protests by shop owners in Sahknin who felt abandoned in the face of the violence and demands by criminals for protection money and among residents who had lost their sense of personal security.

Some of the protesters warned that the surge in violence was not just a problem for the Arab communities and if left unchecked would spread to Jewish communities.

Arab community leaders have been particularly critical of far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who in the past has made racist comments against Arabs.

But Mr Ben-Gvir rejected the comments, saying that every time he acts to combat the violence he is condemned by Arab leaders.

“On the one hand they are shouting, ‘the police are incompetent’ and on the other hand, they stand beside criminal organisations and oppose police’s every action in Arab towns,” he said.

He highlighted recent police raids in Bedouin towns – one of which saw the lethal police shooting of an Arab man on his doorstep – as evidence of local leaders’ purported support for crime.

One proposal raised to tackle the crime wave is to allow the Israel security agency Shin Bet to operate in Arab communities, utilising methods traditionally employed against Palestinian militants in the West Bank and Gaza. Some Israeli Arabs welcomed the idea; others warned of a slippery slope and an erosion of civil rights.