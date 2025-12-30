Iran to listen to protesters’ ‘legitimate demands’ after widespread dissent

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian has instructed the Iranian government to listen to the 'legitimate demands' of protesters. Photograph: AP

Iran’s government has called for dialogue with protest leaders after the country’s largest demonstrations in three years over a plunging currency and declining living conditions.

Protests started on Sunday after the country’s currency fell to a record low against the US dollar, causing traders and shopkeepers to close their stores in downtown Tehran.

This was accompanied by mass protests in the capital city, as well as protests in major cities including Isfahan, Shiraz and Mashhad.

Protesters chanted anti-government slogans, and video on social media showed demonstrators chanting: “Don’t be afraid, we are together” and “Azadi”, the Farsi word for freedom. Footage also showed Iranian police in riot gear shooting teargas at protesters.

The protests were the largest since a wave of demonstrations rocked the country after Mahsa Amini, 22, died in police custody following her arrest for not wearing the hijab correctly. At the time, Iranian police responded with force, imposing an internet shutdown on the country and violently cracking down on demonstrations with teargas and gunfire.

On Tuesday, the Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, instructed the government to listen to the “legitimate demands” of protesters. A government spokesperson said that a mechanism for dialogue would be set up to have talks with leaders of the protest movement.

“The livelihood of my people is my daily concern,” Mr Pezeshkian wrote in a post on X. He added that the government had “actions on the agenda to reform the monetary and banking system and preserve the purchasing power of the people”.

Analysts say the Iranian government has reduced its domestic repression since the 12-day war with Israel during the summer, as it seeks to shore up support after suffering significant blows to its image as an impregnable regime. The “morality police”, for example, have at times relaxed the strict application of social edicts in Tehran since the war.

Protesters took to the streets of Tehran and other cities in Iran on Monday over surging inflation which has seen prices surge for fuel and other essentials. Photograph: Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times

Iranian media have said that recent government liberalisation policies have depressed the currency’s exchange rate.

On Monday, state television reported the resignation of the central bank chief, Mohammad Reza Farzin, a day after the Iranian rial dropped to 1.42 million rials (€28.67) to the dollar. When Mr Farzin took office in 2022, the rial was exchanged for about 430,000 to the dollar.

The erosion of purchasing power is exacerbating an already dire economic situation in Iran, making food and other daily needs increasingly unaffordable.

According to Iran’s government statistics centre, food prices are up 72 per cent and medical goods 50 per cent compared with this time last year. At the same time, the government has said it will increase taxes in the Iranian new year, which starts on March 21st.

As the Iranian government faces protests at home, it faces renewed threats of attacks from abroad. Donald Trump warned on Monday that the US could carry out further military strikes on the country it if it attempted to rebuild its nuclear programme.

The US conducted massive bunker-buster strikes on key nuclear enrichment strikes in Iran in June. In a meeting on Monday with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr Trump said that there could be further nuclear activity outside the sites hit in June.

“Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again. And if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down. We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them. But hopefully that’s not happening,” Mr Trump said.

Iran has said that it is no longer enriching uranium anywhere and that its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful. - The Guardian