File to be sent to DPP over death of man struck by bus in Dublin city in February

Frank Daly (85) was on foot when he was struck on North Earl Street in February

Gardaí investigating the death of Frank Daly, who was struck and killed by a Bus Éireann bus in Dublin earlier this year, are to send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), an inquest has heard.

The 85-year-old was on foot when he was struck on North Earl Street, a pedestrianised area off O’Connell Street, on February 5th.

Three others were taken to hospital for injuries, including the bus driver, a woman in her 50s.

Gardaí were expected to formally interview the driver earlier this year after her release from hospital to establish the cause of the incident.

At a brief sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Thursday, Det Insp Ken Hoare confirmed gardaí intended to submit a file to the DPP in relation to the death.

Once submitted, the DPP will consider whether there is enough evidence to seek a prosecution in relation to the death.

He told coroner Dr Clare Keane the file was “complete”, though gardaí were awaiting a forensic collision report before it could be lodged.

Hoare sought an adjournment of six months, which was granted by the coroner, while they awaited the report.

Frank Daly’s medical cause of death was recorded as multi-organ and musculoskeletal injuries, with transection of the aorta, meaning a tear or rupture of the aorta.

Daly, who was from Barry Road in East Wall, worked for The Irish Times for more than 45 years until his retirement in 2002.

He was part of the dispatch team in the company’s former D’Olier Street operation, helping to prepare newspapers for distribution after they were printed.

At the time of the crash, Bus Éireann chief executive Jean O’Sullivan said the company was “profoundly saddened by this tragic incident”.

In a separate case on Thursday, the court heard that a file was also being prepared for the DPP in relation to the death of Noah Sikora, a child who died after being struck by a car in Finglas in March.

Noah Sikora (3) died after being struck by a vehicle in a Dublin shopping centre. Photograph: RIP.ie

The three-year-old died from “catastrophic head injuries” and suffered multiple skull fractures, the court heard.

He was struck by the vehicle in the underground car park of the Charlestown Shopping Centre on the morning of March 11th.

The child was treated at the scene by paramedics and was taken to hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries.

His mother, Martyna, cried as evidence of her identifying her son’s remains was read out on Thursday.

Det Insp Robert Butler told the coroner gardaí were awaiting a forensic collision report concerning the incident prior to a file being sent to the DPP.

He requested a six-month adjournment, which was granted by the coroner.