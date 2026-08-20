Tanker off Yemen ‘boarded by armed people, diverted towards Somalia’

A tanker off Yemen has been boarded by six armed people who took control of the vessel and diverted it towards Somalia, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Thursday.
The UKMTO earlier said it had received a report of an incident 136 nautical miles east of Yemen’s Mukalla, where the tanker, travelling west in the Gulf of Aden, reported being approached by an unauthorised vessel.
UKMTO provided no further details and did not say whether the tanker or its crew were safe. – Reuters