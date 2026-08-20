Tanker off Yemen ‘boarded by armed people, diverted towards Somalia’

A file photograph of boats off Yemen's coast in the Gulf of Aden on August 6th. Photograph: by AFP via Getty Images

A tanker off Yemen has been boarded ​by six armed people who took control of the ​vessel and diverted it towards Somalia, ⁠the United Kingdom Maritime ‌Trade ‌Operations (UKMTO) said ​on Thursday.

The UKMTO earlier said it ⁠had ​received a ​report of an ‌incident 136 nautical miles east ​of Yemen’s Mukalla, ⁠where the ⁠tanker, travelling ​west in the Gulf of Aden, reported being approached by an unauthorised vessel.

UKMTO provided no ‌further details ⁠and did not say whether the tanker or ‌its crew were safe. – Reuters