Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly

Displaced Palestinians flee northern Gaza towards the south via Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City on Monday, amid renewed Israeli military threats and fears of an expanded offensive. Photograph: Abood Abu Salama/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

Belgium will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly, foreign minister Maxime Prévot said on Tuesday, adding to international pressure on Israel after similar moves by Australia, Britain, Canada and France. Under mounting global criticism for its war in Gaza, Israel has been angered by the pledges to formally recognise a Palestinian state at a summit during this month’s UN event.

Belgium will join the signatories of the New York Declaration, paving the way for a two-state solution, or a Palestinian state co-existing in peace alongside Israel, Mr Prévot said in a post on X.

The decision comes “in light of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, and in response to the violence perpetrated by Israel in violation of international law”, Mr Prévot said. Belgium intends to recognise a Palestinian state as part of a joint diplomatic initiative led by France and Saudi Arabia, Mr Prévot said.

The move is described as a political signal also aimed at condemning Israel’s settlement expansion and military presence in the territories.

US president Donald Trump has criticised Canada’s decision to back Palestinian statehood and secretary of state Marco Rubio has said the decision by France is reckless. The White House did not respond to a Reuters request for comment after Belgium’s statement.

Belgium would also levy 12 “firm” sanctions on Israel, such as a ban on importing products from its settlements, a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies and declaring Hamas leaders persona non grata in Belgium, Mr Prévot said.

European Union foreign ministers remained sharply divided during a meeting in Copenhagen on Saturday over the war in Gaza, with some urging the bloc to exert significant economic pressure on Israel, while others firmly opposed such measures.

The Palestinians have long sought a state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The United States says such a state can only be set up through direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

Belgium took the decision to step up pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas, Mr Prévot said.

Mr Prévot also emphasised Belgium’s commitment to Palestine’s reconstruction, adding that the country would advocate for “European measures targeting Hamas and supporting new Belgian initiatives to combat anti-Semitism”.

The United States said on Friday it would bar Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas from travelling to New York in September for a United Nations summit, where several US allies are expected to formally recognise Palestine as a state.

Reuters, citing three Israeli officials, reported in August that Israel is considering annexation in the occupied West Bank as a possible response to France and other countries recognising a Palestinian state.

In 2024, the United Nations’ highest court ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, and its settlements were illegal and should be withdrawn as soon as possible. – Reuters