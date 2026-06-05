Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Anthony Head dies at 72

Actor Anthony Head, best known for his role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Actor Anthony Head, best known for his roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has died at the age of 72, his daughters said in a statement.

The British star was best known as librarian Rupert Giles in the cult US supernatural TV series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, which ran from 1997 to 2003.

A statement from his daughters, actors Emily and Daisy Head, to the Press Association, said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head.

“He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family. It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed first-hand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.

“We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues, and fans of the shows he was in – he loved his job very much, and he always considered himself incredibly lucky, to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people, in such wonderful productions, across a career that spanned several decades.

“Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them. How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us.

“We kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

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Most recently, Head played former Richmond FC owner Rupert Mannion, the ex-husband of Hannah Waddingham’s character Rebecca, in football comedy Ted Lasso.

His other notable roles were the Prime Minister in Little Britain and Uther Pendragon in Merlin, the father of Prince Arthur.

Known for his distinctive baritone voice, Head first rose to fame in the UK in the 1980s in the Nescafe Gold Blend television adverts.

He was one half of the Gold Blend couple, alongside Sharon Maughan, who began a slow-burning romance over a cup of coffee.

The ads, which ran from 1987 to 1993, are one of the best-known examples of serialised advertising.

Anthony Head (second left) who played Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, with fellow cast members Nicholas Brendon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Charisma Carpenter and Alyson Hannigan

Head’s role in Buffy made him famous in the United States, but he left the regular cast during the show’s sixth season, only appearing as a guest star until the series concluded.

He also acted in Motherland, Manchild, Silent Witness, Spooks, Doctor Who and My Family, as well as the film Repo! The Genetic Opera.

In July 2018 he joined the cast of BBC Radio 4’s long-running drama The Archers, playing Robin Fairbrother.

He was also a singer, appearing in the West End and recording music, including the album of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode, as well as solo endeavours.

Head’s long-time partner, animal welfare campaigner Sarah Fisher, died last December, aged 61.

Fisher was an ambassador for Battersea Dogs And Cats Home and patron of Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary.

Their daughters, Emily and Daisy, are both actresses.

Emily is best known for her role as Carli D’Amato in E4 sitcom The Inbetweeners, while Daisy has appeared in TV shows including Harlots, Shadow And Bone and The Gray House.

His brother, Murray Head, is also an actor best known for his role in the Oscar-nominated 1971 film Sunday Bloody Sunday, and for singing the 1984 single One Night In Bangkok from the musical Chess. – PA