Ireland’s Dawson Devoy and Jaden Umeh set to start against Canada

Dawson Devoy and Jaden Umeh will give Heimir Hallgrímsson a vision of Ireland’s future with the Benfica winger and Bohemians midfielder both handed starting berths for Friday night’s clash with Canada (7.30pm local time, 12.30am Irish time).

Umeh has been forced to juggle a uniquely hectic workload in his first senior international camp, winning a debut cap with an impressive cameo against Qatar before crossing the Atlantic. This week in Montreal he has sat a number of Leaving Certificate exams at the team’s hotel with FAI support staffer Barry Gleeson serving as his exam invigilator.

Hallgrimsson will hand him another test when the 18-year-old is given his first international start against the World Cup co-hosts at Stade Saputo. Umeh is likely to work on the left off lone frontman Troy Parrott with Chiedozie Ogbene on the other side.

The selection of Bohs captain Devoy comes on the back of his stellar League of Ireland form. “These are the rewards when you’re doing well at your club,” said Devoy earlier this week. The reward is not just a first cap but a starting international debut as he partners Conor Coventry in an Ireland engine room very short on experience.

For Umeh, who only last year was representing Ireland’s Under-17s, his first senior start comes after impressing Hallgrimsson with his week of work on and off the training pitch here. “[Jaden’s] been really, really good,” said the manager on Thursday before Umeh dashed across town to join his team-mates fresh from sitting English paper two.

Hallgrimsson brought a heavily shuffled 23-man squad across the Atlantic with seven League of Ireland representatives and nine uncapped players among the travelling party, which also included Hibs striker Owen Elding as a training player.

All 23 have been named in the matchday squad but it is Umeh and Devoy who jump out in Hallgrímsson’s starting line-up to face Jesse Marsch’s side. With so much youth and inexperience in the squad, Hallgrimsson is likely to keep a little bit of seasoned help on the bench. During Thursday’s training session at Stade Saputo, Celtic’s Liam Scales lined up with the reserves. Jamie McGrath is another who looks likely to come off the bench.

Friday night’s match serves as Canada’s official World Cup send-off ahead of their tournament opener next Friday against Bosnia in Toronto.

Ireland likely XI vs Canada (3-4-2-1): Travers; O’Brien, Collins, Abankwah; Coleman, Devoy, Coventry, Ndaba; Ogbene, Umeh; Parrott.