Israel sends tanks deeper into Gaza City, more families flee

Palestinians commiserate on Monday outside Al-Shifa hospital where casualties of Israeli strikes on Gaza City the previous night were transported. Photograph: Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images

Israel pushed tanks deeper into Gaza City and detonated explosives-laden vehicles in one suburb as air strikes killed at least 19 people on Monday, Palestinian officials and witnesses said.

The reports came as the president of the world’s leading genocide scholars’ association said it had passed a resolution saying the legal criteria have been met to establish that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

There was no immediate response from Israel on the accounts of the Gaza City offensive or on the statement from the International Association of Genocide Scholars. Israel has in the past denied that its actions in Gaza amount to genocide.

Israel is pushing ahead with a plan to take full control of the whole Gaza Strip, starting with Gaza City, with the goal of destroying Hamas and rescuing the remaining 48 hostages after nearly two years of war.

Residents said Israeli forces sent old armoured vehicles into the eastern parts of the overcrowded Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood then blew them up remotely, destroying several houses and forcing more families to flee.

Tents house displaced Palestinians in Gaza City. Almost two years since Israel began its campaign in Gaza after Hamas militants' October 7th, 2023 attack, swathes of the Palestinian territory have been reduced to rubble and the vast majority of its population has been displaced at least once. Photograph: Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images

In leaflets dropped over Gaza City, Israel’s military told residents to head south immediately, saying the army intended to expand its offensive westward.

“People are confused, stay and die, or leave towards nowhere,” Sheikh Radwan resident Mohammad Abu Abdallah (55) said.

“It was a night of horror, explosions never stopped, and the drones never stopped hovering over the area. Many people quit their homes fearing for their lives, while others have no idea where to go,” he said over a chat app.

The Israeli military issued a statement saying its forces were fighting Hamas across the enclave and over the past day had struck several military structures and outposts that had been used to stage attacks on its troops.

The Gaza health ministry said at least 98 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire across the enclave in the past 24 hours.

It added that nine more people, including three children, had died of malnutrition and starvation over the previous day, raising deaths from such causes to at least 348, including 127 children.

Israel disputes the hunger fatality figures given by Gaza’s Hamas-run government, arguing that the deaths were due to other medical causes.

Local health authorities said the 19 people, including women and children, were killed in Israeli air strikes on houses in Gaza City. The Israeli military had no immediate comment on those reports.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet late on Sunday to discuss a new offensive to seize Gaza City, which he has described as the bastion of Hamas.

The mother of Israeli hostage Idan Shtivi and relatives react by his coffin during a funeral in Kfar Maas, in central Israel, on Monday, days after the remains of two hostages were recovered from Gaza in a military operation. Idan Shtivi was 28 when he was killed on October 7, 2023, at the Nova music festival, where he was attending as a photographer when it was attacked by Hamas-led militants from the Gaza Strip. For a year his family held out hope that he was alive, before being informed by the authorities on the eve of the first anniversary of the attack that the young man had been killed at the festival. Photograph: Maya Levin/AFP via Getty Images

Israel’s military has warned its political leaders that the planned Gaza City offensive could endanger hostages still being held by Hamas. Protests in Israel calling for an end to the war and the release of the hostages have intensified in past weeks.

The war began with a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7th, 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians, and 251 taken hostage. Twenty of the remaining 48 hostages are believed to still be alive.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 63,000 people, mostly civilians, according to Gaza health officials, and it has plunged the enclave into a humanitarian crisis and left much of it in ruins.

Ceasefire talks ended in July in deadlock and efforts to revive them have so far failed. – Reuters

