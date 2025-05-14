Israeli air strikes in Gaza kill at least 48 people, including 22 children, hospitals say

A bus sits inside a crater following an Israeli strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 13th, 2025. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

At least 22 children were killed in Gaza overnight on Tuesday and early on Wednesday in a series of Israeli air strikes on homes in northern Gaza, according to local hospitals.

The strikes killed at least 48 people in total, the Indonesian Hospital in Jabaliya reported.

The strikes came a day after Hamas released an Israeli-American hostage in a deal brokered by the United States, and as president Donald Trump is on a visit to three Gulf states: Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

On Tuesday, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said there was “no way” Israel would halt its war in Gaza, dimming hopes for a ceasefire.

READ MORE

Elsewhere, Israel issued evacuation warnings on Wednesday for three seaports in Yemen after saying the Iran-aligned Houthis had fired a missile towards it.

The Israeli army said the Ras Issa, Hodeidah and Salif ports were being used by the Iran-aligned Houthi group.

Israel had said earlier that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards its territory.

Mr Trump, who started an intensified military campaign against Houthi strongholds in Yemen on March 15th, agreed to an Oman-mediated ceasefire deal with the group, which said the accord did not include Israel.

The Houthis have been launching missiles and drones at Israel, as well as attacking vessels in global shipping lanes, in a campaign that they say is aimed at showing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza as Israel presses on with its military campaign there.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday the Houthis had agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.

Israel has carried out numerous retaliatory air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. – Agencies