‘We are not the bad guys here’: Hallgrímsson says Israel questioning unfair on Ireland players

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson believes it is unfair on his players and staff to be asked about the FAI decision to go ahead with the Nations League fixture against Israel at the Aviva Stadium on October 4th.

This follows Social Democrats TD Daniel Ennis, a former League of Ireland player, saying this week that he does not believe the game should go ahead.

“We are obviously focusing on the football side of things,” said Hallgrímmson before training in Abbotstown ahead of Thursday night’s friendly against Qatar. “I’ve already expressed my opinion on this matter, you don’t need to repeat that one. But from a footballing perspective, it’s an obstacle I don’t like, and it’s unfair for the players to be in this position and us to be in this position.

[ ‘We shouldn’t be playing’: Some Opposition TDs call for cancellation of Ireland-Israel gameOpens in new window ]

“I don’t like us to be the bad guys,” he continued. “We are not the bad guys here. We just want to perform, we want to play, and the players would like to perform for the country and do well.

“I think the best answer for us is just to win this game, to win this war [on the pitch] against them. That would be a perfect answer from my end.

“Other decisions are not made by us, but all the players would like to represent the country and do well for them, no matter who is the opponent.”

On the suggestion of the game being moved to a neutral venue, similar to the Israel’s “home” match against Ireland on September 27th, Hallgrímsson added: “It would obviously be a disadvantage from footballing reasons not to play at home. We’ve done really well at home. Hopefully, we’ll continue that tomorrow against Qatar.

“So it’s building to be a strong fortress for us, the Aviva. And to move it, obviously, will lower our chances. So I hope people can rally around the players and us playing. So instead of protesting or doing something that’s damaging.”

Hallgrímsson expressed an opinion in October 2025, before Ireland drew Israel in the Nations League, that he did not understand why Russia were banned for invading Ukraine in February 2022 by both Fifa and Uefa, yet Israel’s genocide in Gaza and ongoing wars in the Middle East did not merit the same sanction.

“I don’t see a difference between Fifa and Uefa banning Russia and not Israel,” he said. “I don’t see the difference. I am not speaking on behalf of the FAI – I just don’t see the difference.

“It is an absolute tragedy what is happening there. If Fifa and Uefa are banning one nation for the same thing, I don’t see the difference. That’s my opinion but it’s only my opinion. I hope you respect that one, I am not going into the political area.”

FAI chief executive David Courell, when asked for an update on fulfilling the fixture last March, noted that the Association is taking their lead from the Irish Government.

“Look, I know a lot of questions are being asked of the Association and we have made our position,” said Courell. “I think more broadly, if there’s ongoing developments on the international geopolitical sphere, that is a matter for the Irish State.

“And as things stand, there are no sanctions against the Israeli state. The decision whether or not these fixtures are fulfilled rests with us and we continue to maintain that they will be fulfilled.”