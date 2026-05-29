Higgins says claim sport and politics do not mix is ‘spurious’ amid calls for Israel match boycott

Michael D Higgins has said he 'unequivocally' believes Israel’s actions against the Palestinian people amount to genocide. Photograph: Tom Honan

Former president Michael D Higgins says he will not be attending the Republic of Ireland’s match against Israel in Dublin this autumn, describing as “spurious” the argument that sport and politics do not mix.

Speaking at an event in Trinity College Dublin on Thursday evening, Higgins was asked as to whether or not Ireland should boycott the Nations League matches against Israel.

Without answering the question directly, he praised Ireland’s Séamus Coleman for his remarks about it during the week.

Referring to his time campaigning against apartheid in South Africa, Higgins said sport should never be used as a “shield for behaviour that is quite frankly in every sense apartheid”. The same rationale that was used by those who did not support a sporting boycott of South Africa during the 1970s and 1980s was now being used to oppose a sporting boycott of Israel, he said.

Higgins declared that he “unequivocally” believes that Israel’s actions against the Palestinian people amount to genocide. Israel was bent on the “elimination of a people, their culture, their civilisation”.

He suggested that the economic cost of acting against Israel has been “quite exaggerated” and that the EU was facing a “moral moment” in its relationship with Israel.

The former president was speaking at an event organised by Sadaka, the Ireland Palestine Alliance, in advance of the Republic taking up the EU presidency in July.

Also speaking at the event, Dr Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff, a former EU diplomat, said suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement would cost the Israeli state approximately €1 billion a year.

[ ‘We shouldn’t be playing’: Some Opposition TDs call for cancellation of Ireland-Israel gameOpens in new window ]

Banning all arms sales to Israel would also be significant as EU member states account for 35 per cent of all weapons imported by the country.

The EU could also look at suspending dual-use exports to Israel, including tractors which are being used to destroy Palestinian farmers, he suggested.

He said Ireland had exported €145 million in dual-use materials to Israel over the past four years.

Von Burgsdorff added that Israeli researchers had received €1.1 billion through the EU’s Horizon programme between 2021 and 2024. He estimated that €1.5 billion has gone directly to Israeli research since 2021.

He said he believed the EU should immediately suspend Israel from the Horizon programme, as it did with Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

While sanctions would need unanimous support, throwing Israel out of the Horizon programme could be achieved if states representing 65 per cent of the EU’s population approved the proposal, Von Burgsdorff said. He said he believed there was hope that Italy would switch sides and give the bloc the two-thirds majority it needed.

[ What is the EU-Israel association agreement and could it be suspended?Opens in new window ]

The Israeli government has rejected international criticism of its policies in Gaza and denies the charge of genocide.

When the European Commission last year proposed suspending Israel from Horizon, Israel’s foreign ministry described the move was “mistaken, regrettable, and unjustified” and said it hoped EU member countries would not adopt the proposal.