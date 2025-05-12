Hamas says it will free last living American hostage in Gaza

A photograph of American hostage Edan Alexander is seen at his parents’ home in Tenafly, New Jersey. Photograph; Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Hamas said it will release the last living American hostage it holds in Gaza, following renewed talks with the US administration in recent days over a ceasefire deal with Israel.

The release of Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, who is a US citizen, is a step toward reaching a new ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the militant group said late Sunday in a statement on Telegram.

Two Hamas officials told the Associated Press they expect the release in the next 48 hours.

US president Donald Trump said in a social media post that Mr Alexander’s release was a step aimed at putting “an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones.”

The announcement came shortly before Mr Trump is scheduled to leave for a Middle East trip, visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, though he does not plan to stop in Israel.

Hamas, designated as a terrorist organisation by the US and many other countries, said it also seeks to open border crossings and to allow aid deliveries into the war-ravaged enclave. Israel halted aid flows into Gaza and resumed air strikes and ground operations after a six-week ceasefire expired March 2nd.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Israel did not commit to any ceasefire or prisoners’ release with Hamas, but only to a safe corridor that would allow Mr Alexander’s release, a statement from Mr Netanyahu’s office said early on Monday.

The White House and National Security Council did not immediately respond to questions about the hostage release.

It is unclear whether Israel, under heavy pressure at home to negotiate for the release the remaining hostages, played a role in the talks to release Mr Alexander.

Mr Alexander is an Israeli-American soldier who grew up in New Jersey. He was abducted from his base during the October 7th, 2023, Hamas-led attack, which ignited the war in Gaza.

In March, the US rejected a similar deal for his freedom amid tensions with Israel, which had objected to the US holding talks with Hamas.

Mediators Egypt and Qatar welcomed the announced release, saying it encourages a restart to negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza, the freeing of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages and the flow of humanitarian aid, according to a statement by the Qatari foreign ministry.

Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7th, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. The subsequent Israeli offensive on Gaza has killed more than 50,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Israel has lost hundreds of soldiers in the war.

Some of the Israeli hostages died and others were exchanged for Palestinian prisoners as part of earlier ceasefire agreements. Hamas still holds 59 captives, of whom Israel believes fewer than 25 are alive. – Agencies