JD Vance confirms tentative US-Iran deal but says it’s unclear if Trump will approve it

Main points

US and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative agreement to extend the ceasefire in the three-month-old war by 60 days and launch talks on Iran’s nuclear programme, according to a US source

US vice-president JD Vance confirmed there was a tentative agreement, but said it was unclear if Donald Trump would approve it.

Binyamin Netanyahu said he has given orders to the Israeli army to seize control of 70% of the Gaza Strip

Kuwait intercepted missiles fired from Iran, according to US Central Command

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it targeted a US airbase after the US military carried out strikes near the Strait of Hormuz

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‘Nothing can justify’ Israel’s attack on Lebanon

Members of Hizbullah inspect an apartment damaged in an Israeli airstrike in Choueifat, south of Beirut, Lebanon, May 28th, 2026. Photograph: EPA.

Lebanon’s prime minister Nawaf Salam said “nothing can justify” Israel’s ongoing assault on the south of his country and reissued his calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Salam said Israel’s continued bombardment amounts to collective punishment condemned by all international norms and laws. - Guardian

Israel included in UN report on sexual violence in wars

The latest report from the UN documenting sexual violence in wars around the world said in 2025 the UN was able to document “patterns of sexual violence” against Palestinians detained in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The report verified multiple incidents of conflict-related sexual violence.

Israel said it is breaking all contact with UN chief António Guterres because of its inclusion in the report. - Guardian

Oil set for worst month since 2020

Oil edged lower after the US and Iran tentatively agreed to extend a ceasefire by 60 days, potentially allowing shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to resume.

Brent fell toward $93 (€79.85) a barrel, down by 18 per cent this month, while West Texas Intermediate was near $88 (€75.56).

Brent is set for the biggest monthly loss since 2020 after optimism built around expectations that some form of accord would be reached, although the warring parties have often hailed progress before, only for the stalemate to drag on. - Bloomberg

US and Iranian negotiators reach tentative agreement to extend ceasefire

US and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement to extend the ceasefire in the three-month-old war by 60 days and launch talks on Iran’s nuclear programme, according to a US official familiar with the matter.

Iran did not immediately confirm any deal, and the official noted that US resident Donald Trump has yet to sign off on it.

Vice president JD Vance on Thursday confirmed there was a tentative agreement, but said it was unclear if Trump would approve it.

“It’s hard to say exactly when or if the president’s going to sign,” Vance told reporters. - AP