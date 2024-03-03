Israel absent from Cairo ceasefire talks over Hamas refusal to name hostages still alive

Rubble of houses destroyed by the Israeli bombardment in Gaza City: Hamas 'is ready to show flexibility' on the number of prisoners to be released by Israel and says there will not be an official announcement of a ceasefire but of a truce for six weeks. Photograph: AFP

Israel withheld sending a delegation to ceasefire talks in Cairo on Sunday after Hamas refused to supply a list of the hostages who are still alive and will be released as part of a new deal and refused to confirm the 10:1 ratio – 10 Palestinian prisoners to be released for each hostage.

The latest setback came as mediators stepped up efforts to clinch an agreement before the start of the Ramadan holy month next Sunday.

An American administration official said over the weekend that Israel had “more or less” accepted the draft ceasefire agreement drawn up by mediators and that “the ball is in Hamas’s court”. Some elements of accord have reportedly been reached between the parties, including the duration of the pause in fighting and the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

A Hamas source on Sunday said that an agreement on the new hostage deal “can be reached within days”. The source added that Hamas “is ready to show flexibility” regarding the number of security prisoners to be released from Israeli prisons and that there would not be an official announcement of a ceasefire but of a truce that would last six weeks.

The Hamas official stressed that the group would demand that humanitarian aid would continue to go into the Strip, and that all displaced Palestinians wouldbe able to return to their homes.

As the truce contacts continued, Israel stepped up its military offensive. Israeli forces attacked the Madinat Hamad neighbourhood in western Khan Younis, beginning with an air strike, in the course of which combat planes attacked roughly 50 targets within the space of six minutes. The air strike facilitated the entry of the ground forces, who stormed targets across the neighbourhood, killing a large number of militants, according to the Israeli military.

The army also reported it had regained complete control of Gaza city’s Zeitoun neighbourhood after two weeks of combat, killing more than 100 militants.

At least 15 children had died over the past few days from malnutrition and dehydration at Gaza’s Kamal Adwan hospital, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said in a statement. Adele Khodr, the regional director of Unicef, the United Nations Children’s Fund, said the lives of thousands more babies and children depended on urgent action to supply humanitarian aid.

The US military on Saturday carried out its first airdrop of humanitarian aid into Gaza, two days after more than 100 residents were killed in a stampede around aid lorries in Gaza City. Hamas accused Israeli troops of shooting at the crowd.

The health ministry reported that more than 30,000 people in Gaza had been killed. Israel says 1,200 people were killed in the surprise Hamas attack on October 7th and more than 250 kidnapped, 134 of whom are still in Gaza. Israel claims it has killed more than 13,000 militants during the almost five months of fighting.

War cabinet minister Benny Gantz, head of the centrist National Unity party, has arrived in Washington for talks with senior administration officials. Prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, snubbed by Washington, was angry over the trip and told Mr Gantz that “Israel only has one prime minister.” He instructed the Israeli embassy in Washington not to facilitate Mr Gantz’s visit, and no embassy staff will attend any of his meetings.