Middle East crisis: UN team saw ‘large number of gunshot wounds’ among Gaza food-aid injured

A Palestinian child stands in the living room of a building that was damaged during Israeli bombardment in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

World leaders have called for an investigation and a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war after more than 100 Palestinians trying to reach a relief convoy near Gaza City early on Thursday were killed as Israeli troops opened fire.

The Israeli military said thousands of Palestinians surrounded the convoy of trucks, leading to dozens of deaths and injuries, including some who were run over.

Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry called it a “massacre” and said 115 people were killed and more than 750 were injured.

A United Nations team that visited some of the wounded in Gaza City’s al-Shifa hospital on Friday saw a “large number of gunshot wounds”, said a spokesperson for the UN secretary general, António Guterres.

READ MORE

The hospital received 70 of the dead and treated more than 700 injured, of whom about 200 were still there during the team’s visit, the spokesperson said.

US president Joe Biden said he was “hoping” for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan – which will start on March 10th or 11th – but that agreement was still not sealed.

“I’m hoping so, we’re still working real hard on it,” he said in Washington of a deal. “We’re not there yet.”

The United States will start airdrops of food and emergency supplies into Gaza in the next few days, Mr Biden has announced, amid UN warnings of famine and after the food aid deaths.

That announcement suggests the US president has given up on being able to persuade Israel in the near future to co-ordinate a large-scale ground-based relief effort under the threat of mass starvation across Gaza.

An Israeli drone strike killed three Hizbullah fighters in south Lebanon on Saturday, reports Reuters. The men were killed when the car they were in was targeted on a coastal road near the town of Naqoura, security sources said.

At least 30,228 Palestinians have been killed and 71,377 injured in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since October 7th, the Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry has said. – Guardian