Somali referee Omar Artan to officiate Uefa Super Cup after being denied US entry for World Cup

Somali referee Omar Artan, who could not participate in the World Cup after being denied entry to the US, has been appointed to officiate the Uefa Super Cup match between Champions League winners PSG and Europa League winners Aston Villa at the start of next season.

The referee, who was set to become the first from his country to officiate at a World Cup, has been denied entry to the United States and as a result was removed from its roster.

Artan, who has officiated at the Africa Cup of Nations, was turned away at Miami International Airport last weekend despite possessing valid travel documents and showing photographs of his career of over a decade as a professional referee.

Somalia is one of several countries whose citizens have been the subject of a complete ban on travel into the United States that was implemented in June last year.

Uefa announced that Artan will referee the match in Salzburg on August 12th after an agreement with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF).

“Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee, who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football,” Aleksander Čeferin, Uefa president, said.

“Football is made to connect people, and Uefa wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills, which had earned him such a prestigious nomination. I am grateful to my friend CAF president Patrice Motsepe for supporting enthusiastically our initiative.”

On Wednesday, Fifa president Gianni Infantino told football fans to “chill and relax” after his organisation faced criticism from the United Nations over the immigration issues that have overshadowed the build-up to the tournament.

“We don’t live on the moon, we live on planet Earth,” Infantino said. “We have to respect that we are not kings of the world, who can rule over governments and police forces. We are a sports organisation that does as much as we can. It’s important sometimes to chill, relax. We work on everything. Sometimes screaming and shouting does not find a solution.”