US plans ‘approved’ for strikes in Iraq and Syria

Smoke rises above destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Thursday. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty

US plans have been approved for strikes in Iraq and Syria against multiple targets, including Iranian personnel and facilities, CBS News reported on Thursday, citing US officials.

The report follows days of conjecture about how Washington plans to retaliate after three US service members were killed on Saturday by a drone strike in Jordan, the first US deaths in an escalation of violence across Middle East flashpoints since Israel’s war in Gaza began in October.

President Joe Biden, under pressure to take firm action, has said he has decided how to respond, but has not publicly revealed the plans.

The CBS report quoted US officials as saying weather was a factor in the timing of the planned strikes, as Washington prefers to carry out strikes when visibility is good over its targets to safeguard against hitting civilians.

READ MORE

Washington has said the attack on its troops on Saturday in Jordan near the Syrian border bore the “footprints” of Ketaib Hizbullah, a pro-Iranian militia based in neighbouring Iraq. That group said on Wednesday it was suspending military action against US forces to avoid embarrassing the Iraqi government.

Four US officials told Reuters news agency that the drone used in the attack was believed to have been made in Iran.

Violence has erupted in several Middle East countries where Iran’s “axis of resistance” of allied armed groups operate, since Israel launched its offensive in Gaza in response to attacks by Hamas militants on October 7th.

This week has seen an acceleration of diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, even as fighting there has intensified as Israeli troops battle to capture the main city in the south of the enclave, Khan Younis

Hamas is unlikely to reject a Gaza ceasefire proposal it received from mediators this week, but will not sign it without assurances that Israel has committed to ending the war, a Palestinian official close to the talks said on Thursday.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators presented Hamas this week with the first concrete proposal for an extended halt to fighting in Gaza, agreed with Israel and the United States at talks in Paris last week. Hamas has said it is studying the text and preparing a response.

The Palestinian official said the Paris text envisions a first phase lasting 40 days, during which fighting would cease while Hamas freed remaining civilians from among more than 100 hostages it is still holding. Further phases would see the release of Israeli soldiers and the handover of bodies of dead hostages.

“I expect that Hamas will not reject the paper, but it might not give a decisive agreement either,” said the Palestinian official speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Instead, I expect them to send a positive response, and reaffirm their demands: for the agreement to be signed, it must ensure Israel will commit to ending the war in Gaza and pull out from the enclave completely.”

[ The ‘Axis of Resistance’ pushing US to ramp up Middle East defences ]

[ Influential settler group criticises ‘illegal’ EU funding in West Bank and says two-state solution is Israel and Jordan ]

The head of the Hamas political unit in exile, Sami Abu Zuhri, told Reuters in a message that the group had nothing to add since it announced two days ago that it was studying the truce offer.

Such a long pause would be a first since October 7th, when Hamas fighters attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253 hostages, precipitating an Israeli offensive that has laid waste to much of Gaza.

Health officials in the enclave said on Thursday the confirmed death toll had risen above 27,000, with thousands more dead still lying under the rubble.

The only pause in the fighting so far, at the end of November, lasted only a week. International aid agencies have pleaded for an extended respite to alleviate a humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave, where nearly the entire 2.3 million-strong population has been made homeless.

The big gap between the two sides appears to be over what would follow any agreed truce. Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has has said he will not pull troops out until “total victory”, which he defines as eradicating Hamas.

Hamas says it will not sign up to any temporary truce unless Israel commits to a withdrawal and permanent end to the war.

In a sign of the seriousness of the proposal, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has said he will travel to Cairo to discuss it, although no firm date has been given for his trip.

The diplomatic progress has been accompanied by some of the most intense fighting of the war. Israel launched a huge ground assault last week to capture the main southern city Khan Younis, sheltering hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians. Combat has also surged in northern areas which Israel claimed to have subdued weeks ago.

Residents said Israeli forces pounded areas around hospitals in Khan Younis overnight, and stepped up attacks close to Rafah, the small city on the enclave’s southern edge where more than half of Gaza’s population is now sheltering, mainly in makeshift tents and public buildings.

Palestinians flee from the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza after an Israeli ground and air offensive on February 1st. Photograph: Fatima Shbair/AP

Osama Ahmed (49) a father of five from Gaza City now sheltering in western Khan Younis, said there had been fierce resistance in the city, and relentless bombardment from air, ground and sea as tanks advance.

“They haven’t entered deep into Al-Mawasi where we live but everyday they get closer,” he told Reuters by phone, referring to the western district of Khan Younis along the Mediterranean Coast.

“All we want is a ceasefire now and to return to our homes, end the war and humiliation.”

More than 30,000 people huddled in schools near Khan Younis’s main Nasser hospital lack water, food, baby formula and medicines, said Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesman for Gaza’s ministry of health.

The fate of aid operations has been complicated by Israel’s accusation that some employees of Unrwa, the main United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, were involved in the October 7th attacks.

Major donor countries have suspended funding. Unrwa said on Thursday it would be forced to shut down operations, in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan by the end of February unless the suspension is lifted.

The Israeli military said on Thursday troops fighting at close quarters and directing air strikes had killed “dozens of terrorists” in the past day in Khan Younis. It also reported fighting in central and northern Gaza.

Palestinian health officials said medical teams had recovered 14 bodies of Palestinians who were killed near the centre of Khan Younis after some tanks retreated from there. It was unclear when those people were killed.

In the north, where some residents had returned after Israeli forces partially withdrew in January, army planes dropped leaflets on Gaza City repeating an order for residents in several large districts to flee south.

Newly-recruited Houthi fighters march during a protest against the US-UK actions against Houthis, in Sana'a, Yemen on Thursday. Photograph: Yahya Arhab/EPA

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that the United States struck up to 10 unmanned drones in Yemen that were preparing to launch, amid escalating tensions from the war in Gaza spreading through the region.

A US navy ship also shot down three Iranian drones and a Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile in the Gulf of Aden, the US military’s central command said late on Wednesday. There were no injuries or damage reported, it said.

The Iran-aligned Houthi militants, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have launched a wave of exploding drones and missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in recent weeks, calling it a response to Israel's military operations in Gaza and a show of solidarity to Palestinians.

The Houthi campaign has disrupted international shipping. The United States and Britain have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen and returned the militia to a list of “terrorist groups.”

[ Who are the Houthis and why are the US and UK attacking them? ]

The Houthis, earlier on Wednesday, said their naval forces carried out an operation targeting an “American merchant ship” in the Gulf of Aden hours after firing missiles at US navy destroyer Gravely.

Houthi attacks on ships in and around the Red Sea have slowed trade between Asia and Europe, raised fears of supply bottlenecks and alarmed big powers concerned that the Gaza war may become a regional conflict.

Mr Biden said earlier in January that strikes on Houthi targets would continue even as he acknowledged they may not be halting their attacks. – Reuters