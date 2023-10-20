Israel-Hamas war: Gaza aid deliveries set to begin as Israeli troops are told to be ‘ready’ for invasion

Summary of developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict

Deliveries of aid from Egypt are due to cross into the southern Gaza Strip on Friday

Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant has told troops to ‘get organised, be ready’ for a ground invasion of Gaza

Israel will enforce a buffer zone within the Gaza Strip once the war with Hamas is over, an Israeli minister said

US president Joe Biden has sought approval for billions of dollars in military aid for both Israel and Ukraine, saying the world is at an ‘inflection point in history’

Israel now estimates 203 people are being held hostage by Hamas from its October 7th attack, including 30 children. Some 1,400 people were killed in the attack

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since then, the health ministry in Gaza says

Key reads

Deliveries of aid from Egypt are expected to cross into the southern Gaza Strip on Friday as the coastal enclave’s residents continue to suffer under intense Israeli bombardment and a siege imposed in the wake of the Hamas attack of October 7th, writes Mark Weiss in Jerusalem.

Aid groups warned on Thursday night, however, that the planned initial delivery of food, water and medical supplies in some 20 trucks is only a fraction of what is required to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

World Health Organisation regional representative Richard Brennan said the goal was to get up to 100 trucks of aid distributed every day.

Underlining the increasingly dire conditions in Gaza and urgency of the need for aid, he said: “We’re hearing ... that suddenly people only have three litres of clean water per person per day. At an absolute minimum people need 15 litres for drinking, cooking and basic hygiene.”