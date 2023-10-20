Google pulls out of Web Summit over Cosgrave’s Israel-Hamas comments

Paddy Cosgrave's post was widely criticised by supporters of Israel, leading him to issue a lengthy apology in recent days. Photograph:

Google has become the latest tech giant to withdraw from this year’s Web Summit, following comments made by chief executive Paddy Cosgrave on the Israel-Hamas conflict. The tech company was one of the event’s sponsors.

Its decision to bow out of the event was preceded by Intel and Siemens, who said yesterday they would no longer participate in the Lisbon event. “We will no longer have a presence at Web Summit” a Google spokesperson said.

Mr Cosgrave criticised the conflict in the Gaza region in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he was “shocked at the rhetoric and actions of so many western leaders & governments, with the exception in particular of Ireland’s Government, who for once are doing the right thing. War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are.”

Mr Cosgrave subsequently apologised and said he was withdrawing from the platform for a few days.

READ MORE

[ Any Other Business by John Burns: Web Summit in a bind after Paddy Cosgrave’s Israel criticism ]

In a statement on Thursday, German industrial giant Siemens said “following recent developments” around the Web Summit it had decided not to attend the conference this year.

A spokeswoman for Intel, the US chip manufacturer who has a large plant in Leixlip, Co Kildare, confirmed the company “has withdrawn from this year’s Web Summit”.

In response to a request for comment, a spokeswoman for the Web Summit said “is looking forward to welcoming 70,000 attendees from around the world with a full programme this November”.

The withdrawal of the two tech giants was first reported by the Business Post.

Gillian Anderson at the world premiere of The Crown season 5 in London in November 2022. Photograph: EPA

Their departure was followed by news that actor Gillian Anderson would follow suit. A spokesperson for G-Spot, the former X-Files actor’s drinks brand, said she had made the decision to withdraw from a slated appearance at Web Summit because the “brands’ values do not align”.

More than 70,000 people were due to attend the tech conference in Lisbon, which takes place next month from November 13th to 16th.

Following his initial social media post, Mr Cosgrave later added the actions of Hamas were “outrageous and disgusting”.

However, his initial comments led several influential figures in the tech sector to state they would not participate in future Web Summit events. Dor Shapira, the Israeli ambassador to Portugal, also said Israel would boycott the event.

The Web Summit was originally set up and held in Dublin before being moved to Lisbon in 2015.

[ Paddy Cosgrave gives Web Summit a week to forget ]

In his apology earlier this week, Mr Cosgrave said he “unequivocally” supported Israel’s right to defend itself.

“I understand that what I said, the timing of what I said, and the way it has been presented has caused profound hurt to many,” he said.

“What is needed at this time is compassion, and I did not convey that. Web Summit has a long history of partnership with Israel and its tech firms, and I am deeply regretful that those friends were hurt by any of what I said,” he said.

“Like so many figures globally, I also believe that, in defending itself, Israel should adhere to international law and the Geneva conventions,” he said.

“My aim is and always has been to strive for peace. Ultimately, I hope with all my heart that this can be achieved,” he said.

Mr Cosgrave said he wanted to reiterate that he unreservedly condemned Hamas’ “evil, disgusting and monstrous October 7 attack”.

“I also call for the unconditional release of all hostages. As a parent, I sympathise deeply with the families of the victims of this appalling act, and mourn for all the innocent lives lost in this and other wars,” he said.

“I have always been anti-war and pro-international law. It is precisely at our darkest moments that we must try to uphold the principles that make us civilised,” he said.