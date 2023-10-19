Key points

Joe Biden has said Israel will allow humanitarian aid to cross from Egypt into the southern Gaza Strip

Netanyahu confirms food, water and medicine would be allowed for Gaza refugees in south of the strip

Some 600,000 Gaza residents have fled to the south of the country in an effort to avoid heavy Israeli air strikes

Palestinian health ministry says at least 471 people were killed in Tuesday night’s explosion at a Gaza hospital

Many Middle East leaders blame Israel for the hospital explosion; Israel blames Palestinian militants

Top reads

Biden says Israel will allow humanitarian aid to cross from Egypt into southern Gaza

‘It was like a live feed’ - Irish-Israeli woman on nephew who survived Hamas attack

Motion calling for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza passed in Dáil

Dáil shows its colours with widespread TD support for Palestine

We may never have seen a propaganda and disinformation war like this one

The Irish Times view on the EU and Israel/Gaza: who speaks for Europe?

Fear of being cancelled for having the wrong views is killing student politics

Political correspondent Harry McGee was reporting on Wednesday night’s parliamentary party meetings:

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed concern that Russia is already taking advantage of the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Mr Varadkar told his parliamentary party that the grave situation in the Middle East could lead to reduced focus and attention on Ukraine.

He said the European Union needed to ensure that our political and financial support for Ukraine is not diminished in any way.

Echoing his earlier comments to the Dáil, Mr Varadkar called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, demanded that Hamas freed the hostages it seized during its deadly attack on Israel on October 7, and also called on Israel to respect international law and “basic common decency” by turning power and water back on.

He also warned infectious diseases, such as Typhoid and Cholera, could break out in Gaza if the siege were to continue.

At the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting, Tánaiste Micheá-Martin also called for an immediate ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza and said the Government continued to work with multiple countries and agencies to secure safe passage for the estimated 40 Irish citizens trapped in Gaza.

He also told the meeting he had sanctioned additional funding of €13 million in aid to Palestine.

In a reference that was received as being to the actions of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, Mr Martin accepted that the initial EU response was “unsteady and the balance wasn’t where it should be”.

He told colleagues that some EU states viewed the conflict through a different historical perspective.

He told colleagues that all atrocities should be fully investigated and those responsible held accountable, if necessary by the International Criminal Court.

Gaza aid could start arriving from Friday, according to US president Joe Biden.

Twenty trucks carrying aid for Gaza will start moving through the Rafah crossing with Egypt on Friday at the earliest, White House officials said, because Egypt must first repair the road across the border that was cratered by Israeli airstrikes.

More than 200 trucks and some 3,000 tons of aid are positioned at or near the Rafah crossing, Gaza’s only connection to Egypt, said the head of the Red Crescent for North Sinai, Khalid Zayed.

“The people of Gaza need food, water, medicine and shelter,” Mr Biden said, while vowing to continue to provide for Israel’s security needs.

Volunteers and NGO staff camp in front of the Rafah border as they wait to deliver aid supplies to Gaza on October 19th, 2023 in north Sinai, Egypt. Photograph: Mahmoud Khaled/Getty Images

The Dáil motion calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire was passed by 121 votes to 14.

The motion, which was put forward by the Government, also says Israel’s right to defend itself from attack must be line with international law and that it had responsibilities in respect of the “basic needs” of the population of Gaza including food, water, medical and energy supplies and called for them to be urgently restored.

Sinn Féin had put forward amendments seeking to condemn “Israel’s brutal assault” on the civilian population of Gaza and the “forced displacement of Palestinians” by Israel to the south of Wadi Gaza Line.

Sarah Burns and Naomi O’Leary have the full story here.

Good morning.

US president Joe Biden has said Israel will allow humanitarian aid to cross from Egypt into the southern Gaza Strip. Mr Biden announced the breakthrough following talks with Israeli leaders in Tel Aviv.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu confirmed that food, water and medicine would be allowed for Gaza refugees in the south of the strip, but stressed that Israel would prevent the assistance reaching Hamas, without elaborating.

Palestinian officials said Tuesday’s explosion at a Gaza hospital, which they said killed 471 people, was caused by an Israeli air strike. Israel said it was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, which denied blame.

In the Dáil, a motion calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to meet the “urgent humanitarian needs of all civilians in Gaza” was passed late on Wednesday night.

Follow all the latest updates from the Israel-Hamas war here.