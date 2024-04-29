Spain’s prime minister says he will not resign amid allegations against his wife

A TV screen in Madrid shows Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez announcing he will stay on in the post. Photograph: THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said on Monday that after a period of reflection about his future he had decided to continue as the country’s leader.

Mr Sánchez, in power since 2018, had shocked the nation last week when he announced in a public letter on X he was taking time out from his duties to reflect on whether it was worth carrying on as prime minister.

It followed news that a court had opened an investigation into allegations of influence peddling and corruption by his wife, Begoña Gómez. A separate court is considering an appeal by Madrid’s prosecuting authority to dismiss the case for lack of evidence.

He insisted his wife was innocent and accused opposition leaders Alberto Núñez Feijóo of the People’s Party and Santiago Abascal of the far-right Vox party of collaborating with those circulating claims against his wife.

The announcement by the prime minister comes not long into his hard-won third stint in office and ends days of confusion. He has repeatedly said the investigation is part of a right-wing plot to harass his family.

The inquiry into Ms Gomez’s business dealings was instigated by an anti-corruption organisation with far-right links. – Agencies