Russia and Iran are ‘brothers in hatred’, Zelenskiy tells UK MPs

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to members of the UK parliament on Tuesday. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned against easing sanctions on Russian oil, saying it is “crucial” to keep up the pressure against Moscow.

The US in recent days said it had temporarily eased sanctions on some Russian oil in an attempt to tackle soaring prices triggered by the conflict in the Middle East.

Addressing around 60 parliamentarians at a Westminster committee room during a visit to the UK, Zelenskiy also highlighted how Tehran was selling Shahed “kamikaze” drones to Moscow, which had been used in Ukraine.

He said the Iranian regime and Vladimir Putin’s Russia were “brothers in hatred”.

He said Ukraine’s bitter experience had resulted in expertise in combating drone warfare, which was now being offered to help countries in the Middle East.

“ ... We want regimes built on hatred to never, never win in anything. And we want no such regime to threaten Europe or our partners,” he said.

Ukraine’s president said the low-cost Shaheds were developed by the Iranians and supplied to the Russians, who upgraded them to make them even more dangerous, with the deadlier versions now being used across the Middle East.

[ Is it time for the EU to start talking to Russia after four years of silence?Opens in new window ]

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy with British prime minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: David Cliff/EPA

Setting out the iPad-controlled defence system used to monitor and direct the war in Ukraine, Zelenskiy said: “Success depends on speed and on smart, system-based solutions and this is our answer to Russia.

“We do not say Russia cannot innovate. It can, but it does so to kill – to kill, to maim, to destroy. This is what it does best, as do the ayatollahs.

“You can see it in how Shaheds have evolved from something like weapons of the Blitz to drones that are faster, more deadly and already using AI.

“But we know how to stop this, because we have system and the system of defence that works with what you and other partners use.”

Zelenskiy’s address in the UK parliament came after meetings with UK prime minister Keir Starmer and Britain’s king Charles earlier in the day.

Starmer said Russia should not reap the rewards of higher global oil prices and benefit from the easing of sanctions as a result of Middle East instability.

The Downing Street talks were also attended by Nato chief Mark Rutte.

The UK prime minister said: “I think it’s really important that we are clear that the focus must remain on Ukraine.

“There’s obviously a conflict in Iran going on, in the Middle East, but we can’t lose focus on what’s going on in Ukraine and the need for our support.”

He added: “Putin can’t be the one who benefits from a conflict in Iran, whether that’s oil prices or the dropping of sanctions.”

Zelenskiy met the king at Buckingham Palace, and the men shook hands warmly and stood side by side for a photograph.

Zelenskiy said he presented Charles with the kind of iPad used in the Ukrainian defence system.

The Ukrainian leader said: “His majesty asked me if I had another one. I said, ‘I only have my own and I can’t give that up’.

“His majesty said he would share it with the prime minister.” – PA

[ US easing sanctions on Russian oil draws criticism from Ukraine and European alliesOpens in new window ]