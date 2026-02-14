Marco Rubio seeks to ‘revitalise old friendship’ with Europe

Marco Rubio sought to strike a conciliatory tone in his speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, telling the US’s European allies that America wants to “revitalise an old friendship and renew the greatest civilisation in human history”.

The US secretary of state said: “We want allies who can defend themselves, so that no adversary will ever be tempted to test our collective strength. This is why we do not want our allies to be shackled by guilt and shame.

“We want allies who are proud of their culture and of their heritage, who understand that we are heirs to the same great and noble civilisation, and who together with us are willing and able to defend it.

“And this is why we do not want allies to rationalise the broken status quo, rather than reckon with what is necessary to fix it. For we in America have no interest in being polite and orderly caretakers of the West’s managed decline.

“We do not seek to separate but to revitalise an old friendship and renew the greatest civilisation in human history.”

Wolfgang Ischinger, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference who acted as a moderator for Mr Rubio as he took questions, claimed there had been a “sigh of relief through this hall” during the speech, in reference to its contrast with the address by US vice-president JD Vance in 2025. – PA