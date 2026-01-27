Human trafficker who tortured migrants in Libya jailed for 20 years in Netherlands

African migrants prepare food at a safe house in Bani Walid, Libya, in 2017. Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing ‌conflict and poverty. Photograph: Mahmud Turkia/AFP via Getty Images

An ​Eritrean people trafficker who tortured African refugees and migrants in camps in Libya was jailed ‍for 20 years on Tuesday by a Dutch court, with a judge saying he had “no ‍regard for human dignity”.

Judges said Amanuel Walid (42) – known as Tewelde Goitom – ran a migration route to Europe via Libya. He was convicted on charges of membership of ‌a criminal organisation, human trafficking and extortion.

Prosecutors, whose investigation focused on the period between 2014 ⁠and 2019, said Walid’s group detained thousands of African migrants in ‌warehouses ​and ‍tortured them to extort ransoms from their families.

“You and your co-perpetrators have treated [migrants] in a ruthless and merciless manner with no regard for human dignity and this, it seems, ⁠only to extort as much money as possible from vulnerable and ⁠helpless people seeking a better future,” presiding ⁠judge Rene Melaard said.

During his trial, Walid, who was extradited to the Netherlands in 2022, only spoke to ‍tell judges he was the victim of mistaken identity and to invoke his right to remain silent. Judges ruled on Tuesday that the man in the dock was Walid.

The trial is the largest human trafficking case in Netherlands history and one of the few in Europe looking into criminal networks ‌trafficking migrants through Libya.

Since ‌the fall of Muammar Gadafy during a Nato-backed uprising in 2011, Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing ‌conflict and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean.

Under the concept of universal jurisdiction, Dutch ⁠law broadly allows cases to be brought against foreign nationals for crimes committed abroad if the victims are in the Netherlands. – Reuters