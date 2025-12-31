Russia’s defence ministry released video footage on Wednesday of what it alleged was a ‍downed drone at a briefing intended to show that Ukraine tried this week to attack a presidential ‍residence and to challenge Kyiv’s denials that such an attack took place.

Kyiv says Moscow has produced no evidence to support its allegations and that Russia invented the alleged attack to ‌block progress at talks on ending the war in Ukraine. Officials in several western countries have cast ⁠doubt on Russia’s version of events and questioned whether there was ‌any ​such attack.

Video ‍footage released by Russia’s defence ministry showed a senior officer, Maj Gen Alexander Romanenkov, setting out details of how Moscow says it believes Ukraine attacked one of President Vladimir Putin’s residences in ⁠the Novgorod region.

Maj Gen Romanenkov said 91 drones had been launched from Ukraine’s Sumy ⁠and Chernihiv regions in a “thoroughly ⁠planned” attack that he said was thwarted by Russian air defences, caused no damage and injured no one.

The video released by ‍the ministry included footage of a Russian serviceman standing next to fragments of a device which he said was a downed Ukrainian Chaklun-V drone carrying a 6kg explosive device which had not detonated.

The ministry did not explain how it knew what the device’s target was.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said the ‌footage was “laughable” and that ‌Kyiv was “absolutely confident that no such attack took place”.

Reuters could not confirm the location and the date of the footage showing fragments ‌of a destroyed device. The model of the destroyed device could not be immediately ⁠verified.

Other footage featured a man, identified as Igor Bolshakov from a village in the Novgorod region, saying he had heard air defence rockets in action.

Russia had also launched an overnight drone attack on ‍Ukraine’s Odesa region, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure and injuring four ‍people, including three children, regional authorities said on Wednesday.

Odesa, a major Black Sea port, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian missiles ‌and drones during nearly four years of war, with strikes ⁠frequently hitting energy, transport and port infrastructure as well ‌as ​residential ‍areas.

“Strike drones attacked residential, logistics and energy infrastructure in our region,” Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said on the ⁠Telegram messaging app.

In Odesa city, which is the ⁠administrative centre of the broader ⁠Odesa region, four people were injured, including a seven-month-old infant, two other children, ‍and a 42-year-old man, the head of Odesa’s military administration, Serhiy Lisak, said on Telegram.

He said drone debris and direct hits damaged facades and windows of several high-rise apartment buildings.

Mr Lisak posted images showing smoke billowing from a multi-storey ‌apartment building at ‌night, with flames visible in several windows and what appears to be a firefighter’s water ‌jet aimed at the facade.

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attacks on Odesa. – Reuters

