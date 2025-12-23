Europe

Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine’s military says

Attack comes days after US-led peace talks ended in Miami

People stand near a symbolic Christmas tree dedicated to the nation's energy workers in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, December 22nd, amid the Russian invasion. Made from uniforms of utility staff, the tree serves as a tribute to those maintaining the power grid following systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Photograph: EPA
People stand near a symbolic Christmas tree dedicated to the nation's energy workers in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, December 22nd, amid the Russian invasion. Made from uniforms of utility staff, the tree serves as a tribute to those maintaining the power grid following systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Photograph: EPA
Tue Dec 23 2025 - 06:401 MIN READ

Russia launched an early morning ‍air attack on Kyiv on Tuesday, ‍Ukrainian military said, just days after a US-led round of peace talks in ‌Miami ended on Sunday.

“Air defence forces are ⁠working to eliminate the threat ‌in the ​sky ‍over the capital,” the Kyiv military administration said on Telegram, urging residents ⁠to remain in shelters until ⁠the all-clear is given.

Officials ⁠did not immediately report casualties or damage. The full-scale ‍of the attack was not immediately known.

The attacks prompted emergency ‌power ⁠outages in a number ‌of ​regions, ‍including Kyiv ⁠and ⁠its surrounding region, ⁠Ukraine’s energy ministry ‍said on Tuesday.

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

EU funding deal for Ukraine: dissenter Hungary joined by Slovakia and Czech Republic

EU summit: Tusk warns Europe could pay ‘in blood’ if aid for Ukraine is not unblocked

Future of US in the Asia-Pacific is under close consideration

The weekend talks in Miami brought together US officials with Ukrainian and European delegations, alongside separate contacts ‌with Russian ‌representatives, as Washington tested whether there was scope for a ‌settlement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter