Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine’s military says

People stand near a symbolic Christmas tree dedicated to the nation's energy workers in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, December 22nd, amid the Russian invasion. Made from uniforms of utility staff, the tree serves as a tribute to those maintaining the power grid following systematic Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. Photograph: EPA

Russia launched an early morning ‍air attack on Kyiv on Tuesday, ‍Ukrainian military said, just days after a US-led round of peace talks in ‌Miami ended on Sunday.

“Air defence forces are ⁠working to eliminate the threat ‌in the ​sky ‍over the capital,” the Kyiv military administration said on Telegram, urging residents ⁠to remain in shelters until ⁠the all-clear is given.

Officials ⁠did not immediately report casualties or damage. The full-scale ‍of the attack was not immediately known.

The attacks prompted emergency ‌power ⁠outages in a number ‌of ​regions, ‍including Kyiv ⁠and ⁠its surrounding region, ⁠Ukraine’s energy ministry ‍said on Tuesday.

The weekend talks in Miami brought together US officials with Ukrainian and European delegations, alongside separate contacts ‌with Russian ‌representatives, as Washington tested whether there was scope for a ‌settlement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025