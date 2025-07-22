Greek authorities close Acropolis as region is gripped by heatwave

Tourists at the Acropolis in Athens, which was partially shut as part of emergency measures to protect visitors and workers during the heatwave. Photograph: Aris Messinis/AFP

Labourers were pausing outdoor work and tourists seeking shade on Tuesday as Greece sweltered under its third heatwave of the summer and soaring temperatures gripped the wider Balkan region, fuelling wildfires in Albania.

Situated at Europe’s southernmost tip, Greece, which attracts tens of millions of tourists every year, has always had hot and dry summers. But in recent years climate change has led to longer and more severe heatwaves, as well as destructive floods and wildfires.

Matthew Enos, an 18-year-old visitor from New Orleans, said he had not been prepared for such a heatwave when he arrived in the Greek capital, Athens.

“It’s been a little tough so far. Not the greatest feeling ever,” he said. “So I’ve just been adapting by drinking lots and lots of water.”

Couriers, food delivery riders and builders in and around Athens and other regions were among those ordered to pause work from midday until 5pm, as the mercury was expected to climb as high as 43 degrees, the labour ministry said.

Workers with underlying health issues were advised to work remotely to avoid heat stress.

Tourists sought out air-conditioned restaurants and stores in Athens, which is one of the most densely populated capitals in Europe and sits on a plain flanked by mountains.

One 39-year-old visiting from the US, who gave his name as Craig, hired a cab for sightseeing in the city because it was too hot to walk.

“It was incredibly hot, but having that break in between the sites was really helpful,” he said.

Authorities announced that the Acropolis, which sits on a rocky hill offering barely any shade and is Greece’s most visited ancient site, would be closed for five hours from midday on Tuesday and Wednesday, a common step when temperatures soar.

The heatwave will continue until Sunday, the Greek meteorological service said.

Scorching heat also gripped neighbouring Bulgaria on Tuesday, with authorities urging businesses to give away water and cut physical labour during high-risk hours.

On the border between Kosovo and Albania, weeks without rain and increased power production nearly emptied the Fierza lake, a source of hydroelectric power. Cows ate grass in what used to be the bottom of the lake.

In Kosovo Milazim Duraku, a 62-year-old farmer from Prizren, chided younger workers for seeking shelter as he picked yellow peppers for sale at market the following morning.

“Those youngsters they can’t stand the heat. They work only a few minutes in the evening or in the morning,” he said.

In Albania, firefighters assisted by four aircraft from Italy and Greece battled two wildfires at a national park in the north and near the southwestern village of Dukat.

Last month large parts of western Europe sweltered in another severe heatwave that left many dead and triggered forest fires and health alerts across the region.

In Italy, where last month’s heatwave was blamed for several blackouts including in Florence and Milan, electricity consumption in June was up 7.4 per cent year-on-year, national power grid operator Terna said on Tuesday, linking the increase to surging temperatures.

Across the globe, 2024 was the warmest year on record, with temperatures exceeding 1.5 degree above the pre-industrial era for the first time.

Research published last week showed that the soil surface temperature around Athens rose in some places by as much as 10 degrees since July 2024 after fires destroyed vegetation. – Reuters