European heatwave: Special heat warning in Spain; temperatures to reach 40 degrees in many countries

People cool off underneath water fountains in the Madrid Rio recreation area during the first heatwave of the summer in Madrid, on June 28th, 2025. Photograph: THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities across Europe are on alert as the first heatwave of the summer pushes temperatures up to 42 degrees, as the fastest-warming continent continues to suffer the effects of the climate emergency.

Spain’s state meteorological office, Aemet, issued a special heat warning on Friday, saying temperatures could reach 42 degrees in some southern areas of the country over the coming days.

“Very high and persistent temperatures are expected, both during the day and at night, which could pose a risk to exposed and/or vulnerable people,” Aemet said.

Madrid’s health ministry also warned people to take extra care in the heat, reminding them to stay out of the sun, keep hydrated and pay close attention to those who are older, pregnant or who have chronic health conditions.

Two-thirds of Portugal will be on high alert on Sunday for extreme heat and forest fires as temperatures of up to 42 degrees are expected in Lisbon.

As temperatures in Marseilles approach 40, authorities in France’s second-largest city have ordered public swimming pools to be made free of charge to help residents beat the Mediterranean heat.

With peaks of 39 expected in Naples and Palermo, Sicily has ordered a ban on outdoor work in the hottest hours of the day, as has the Liguria region in northern Italy. The country’s trade unions are campaigning to extend the measure to other regions.

A man talks on his phone as he stands next to a burnt house following a wildfire in Thymari, southeast of Athens. Photograph: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images

In Venice – which has played host to the lavish three-day wedding celebrations of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez – guests, visitors and protesters are feeling the heat.

As temperatures in Greece approached 40 degrees, a large wildfire broke out south of Athens on Thursday, leading authorities to issue evacuation orders and shut down parts of the coastal road linking the Greek capital to Sounion, location of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, a major tourist attraction.

The heatwave follows a series of broken extreme-heat records, including Europe’s hottest March ever, according to the EU’s Copernicus climate monitor.

As a result of the planet’s warming, extreme weather events, including hurricanes, droughts, floods and heatwaves, have become more frequent and intense, scientists warn.

Last year was the hottest in recorded history so far and led to worldwide disasters, costing more than $300 billion (€255 billion). A Lancet Public Health study published last year found that heat deaths in Europe could triple by the end of the century, with the numbers rising disproportionately in southern countries such as Italy, Greece and Spain.

Deaths from warm weather could kill 129,000 people a year if temperatures rise to 3 degrees above preindustrial levels. Today, heat-related deaths in Europe stand at 44,000.

But the yearly death toll from cold and heat in Europe may rise from 407,000 people today to 450,000 in 2100, even if world leaders meet their global heating target of 1.5 degrees, the study found. – Guardian, Agence France-Presse, Associated Press