Denmark greenlights US military bases on Danish soil

The flags of Denmark and the European Union (EU) fly on the Danish Parliament Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 3, 2025. The leadership of the European Parliament visits Copenhagen to discuss the upcoming Danish EU presidency with the government and the Parliament. Denmark takes over the EU presidency on July 1, 2025. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Denmark’s parliament has approved a bill to allow US military bases on Danish soil, a move that comes as President Donald Trump seeks to take control of the kingdom’s semi-autonomous territory of Greenland.

Critics say the vote ceded Danish sovereignty to the US. The legislation widens a previous military agreement, made in 2023 with the Biden administration, where US troops had broad access to Danish airbases in the Scandinavian country.

The new parameters follow Mr Trump’s coveting of the strategic, mineral-rich Arctic island even as the US and Denmark are Nato allies.

JD Vance tours Pituffik Space Base, in Greenland. Photograph: Jim Watson/ AP

Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, in a response to politicians’ questions, wrote that Denmark would be able to terminate the agreement if the US tries to annex all or part of Greenland.

READ MORE

Ninety-four politicians voted for the bill, with 11 against. The legislation now goes to Danish King Frederik X for his signature.

Greenland’s prime minister previously said US statements about the island have been disrespectful and it “will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone”. —Associated Press