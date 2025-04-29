Russia attacked Ukraine with 100 drones overnight, says air force

Ukraine: Funerals of people who were killed during a Russian missile strike on a residential area in Kyiv. Photograph: Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA

Russia launched 100 drones in overnight attacks targeting Ukraine, Ukraine’s air force said on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 37 drones, while 47 others disappeared from radars without reaching their targets – usually a result of being jammed by electronic warfare systems

The attacks caused damage in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions, it said in a Telegram post. Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday declared a three-day ceasefire in May in the war with Ukraine to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in the second World War.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said the 72-hour ceasefire would run on May 8th, May 9th – when Mr Putin will host international leaders including Chinese president Xi Jinping for lavish celebrations to commemorate victory over Nazi Germany – and May 10th. – Reuters

