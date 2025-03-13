‘Measles is back’: Cases double in Europe, hitting highest rate in decades

Measles: In Ireland, 208 cases were reported last year, up from just four in 2023. Illustration: Paul Scott

Cases of measles doubled last year in the European region, climbing to the highest level in nearly three decades, after the Covid-19 pandemic caused delays in routine vaccination and rampant misinformation, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Unicef have said.

A joint analysis published on Thursday said 127,350 cases of measles, resulting in at least 38 deaths, were reported last year across the region, which includes 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia. In the vast majority of cases, those infected were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.

“Measles is back, and it’s a wake-up call,” said Hans Henri P Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, in a statement. “Without high vaccination rates, there is no health security.”

Last year the region was home to a third of the world’s reported measles cases. The highest number was in Romania, at 30,692, followed by Russia and Kazakhstan.

READ MORE

Across the UK, 2,900 cases were reported last year. After Romania, Italy reported the second-highest number of cases in the EU at 1,057, followed by 647 in Germany, 555 in Austria and 531 in Belgium.

In Ireland, 208 cases were reported last year, up from just four in 2023. Separate data shows the uptake of childhood vaccines in Ireland dropped 6 per cent from 91.5 per cent to 85.5 per cent between 2019 and 2021.

The latest figures marked a stunning reversal for the region, said Fatima Cengic, Unicef’s chief of immunisation for Europe and Central Asia. As children’s health steadily improved across the region, officials had shifted focus to how to ensure that all children in the region flourished. Now they were grappling with how to tackle one of the world’s most contagious diseases.

“We were talking about thriving. Now all of a sudden we have to go back to survival,” she said.

[ Cases of measles across Europe likely to continue rising, EU agency warnsOpens in new window ]

Across Europe, more than 50,000 cases of measles – which can lead to complications such as pneumonia, brain swelling and blindness – involved children under the age of five. About 60 per cent of all of the people who became ill required hospitalisation.

Health officials linked the soaring number of cases to the fact that in many countries vaccination rates had yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Instead, vaccination levels had lagged; between 2019 and 2023, the number of children receiving their first dose of the vaccination dropped by 10 per cent. In 2023, half a million eligible children missed their first dose of the measles vaccine.

[ ‘This is a disaster waiting to happen, and it will happen’: Ireland’s falling child vaccine ratesOpens in new window ]

In some cases, this was tied to healthcare systems that had been overburdened during the pandemic, leading to disruptions in routine vaccinations, said Cengic. “So we’ve been calling on governments to do a catch up – to find all the children who didn’t get a vaccination and make sure they are getting vaccinated.”

Another factor was the swirling falsehoods over vaccines. “Covid-19 seemed to have brought out a lot of misinformation, particularly on Covid-19, but then there was a spillover effect to the routine immunisation,” she said.

“We need to make sure that parents do understand that they need to look at the credible sources. You cannot just do a Google search on vaccination. That’s not how it works.”

The misinformation has seemingly continued even as the pandemic ended. In Romania, where cases of measles soared past 30,000 last year, three political parties that entered parliament in the recent election espoused anti-vaccination narratives, the Centre for European Policy Analysis said in a report which noted the growing threat of “medical populism”.

Between 2013 and 2023, the percentage of Romania’s population who had their first dose of the measles vaccine dropped from 92 per cent to 78 per cent, data from the WHO and Unicef showed – far below the 95 per cent coverage rate required to retain herd immunity.

The European figures follow the deaths of two people in the US state of Texas – the first from measles in nearly a decade – in an outbreak that has caused at least 250 people to become ill and which health officials have said they expect to “expand rapidly”. – Reuters