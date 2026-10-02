Spanish right-wing politicians defeat housing crisis plan as protest movement grows

Protesters outside the Spanish parliament are angry about housing costs and want action. Photograph: Thomas Coex/Getty

Right-wing lawmakers in Spain have joined forces to reject emergency measures put forward to tackle the country’s housing crisis, pitting a fractured parliament against the widespread protest movement that has swelled in recent days.

As protesters outside the parliament building in Madrid held up home-made signs bearing images of vultures, the conservative People’s Party, the far-right Vox and the Catalan pro-independence party Junts voted against a package of decrees by Pedro Sánchez’s socialist-led coalition that included a ban on evictions until 2030 and the regulation of temporary lettings and lettings by room.

The People’s Party said it had voted in line with its belief that building, rather than regulating, was the best way to address the crisis. “Housing doesn’t become more affordable through decrees; it becomes more affordable by building ​more homes,” one lawmaker, Juan Bravo, said.

News of the package’s rejection was met with boos outside. “Your profits, our misery,” the protesters said, chanting.

The long-simmering anger at soaring housing costs boiled over late last month, when 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal, who uses a wheelchair, was evicted from the home she had lived in for 70 years. Abascal said she was unable to afford the 230 per cent rent hike demanded by the investment fund that bought her apartment.

[ How an elderly Madrid woman’s eviction became a new flashpoint in Spain’s housing ​crisis ]

On Friday, as a poll suggested that two-thirds of people in Spain supported the idea of government intervention in the housing market to limit prices, sources told the news site Eldiario.es that the socialists were mulling whether to bring forward next year’s elections, potentially to this November.

Late on Thursday, as news broke that several right-wing parties were planning to vote against the proposed measures, Sánchez said the parliamentary vote would go ahead as planned. “You’re with the social majority or with speculators,” the Spanish prime minister said on social media, saying that the vote would reveal the “true colours” of the right-wing parties.

For many, Abascal’s eviction was a tipping point for feelings about Spain’s housing market, where rents have risen by 80 per cent within a decade and the cost of homes climbed by 63 per cent, resulting in significant hardship for many.

Earlier this year, the Youth Council of Spain said the average rent in Spain had climbed to €1,176 a month – an amount equivalent to 98.7 per cent of the average salary for under-30s.

The protests that began with Abascal’s eviction have continued even after the investment firm that bought her apartment said it had struck a deal that would allow her to return to her home, with her rent returning to a level closer to that she had paid in the past.

The government decrees presented in parliament on Friday were intended to quell some of this public uproar. As they were rejected, campaigners said they would continue their efforts to improve access to housing.

“They’re not going to stop us,” the Confederation of Tenants’ Unions said, as it called on people across the country to take to the streets this weekend. “In the face of a parliament that is out of touch, the answer is more organisation and mobilisation. The next step: a general strike.”

Saturday will mark a week since a small group of protesters, intent on making their demands heard, set up 10 tents in Madrid’s central Puerta del Sol plaza, a short walk from parliament. Since then, the encampment had swelled to more than 1,500 tents – a peaceful settlement in the heart of the capital with its own street names, a medical centre and even a co-working space.

Such demonstrations have dominated the national conversation, breathing new life into Sánchez’s beleaguered government and shifting attention away from the lingering impact of recent events in Ceuta.

As news of the vote reached the camp on Friday, one protester, Marta García, said: “People here are disappointed. We had thought that at least one of the decrees would be approved.” – Guardian