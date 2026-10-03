Europe

Latvians vote in election in shadow of drone incursions and war in Ukraine

Pro-Ukrainian prime minister Andris Kulbergs is likely to hold on to power

Latvian prime minister Andris Kulbergs with his son in front of a polling station in Riga during Latvia's parliamentary elections. Photograph: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images
Latvian prime minister Andris Kulbergs with his son in front of a polling station in Riga during Latvia's parliamentary elections. Photograph: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images
Kuba Stezycki
Janis Laizans
Sat Oct 03 2026 - 12:382 MIN READ

Latvians are voting in a parliamentary election on Saturday that ‌is likely to keep power in the hands of pro-Ukrainian prime minister Andris Kulbergs, although deep political fragmentation may complicate the formation of a government.

Across the Baltics, including in Nato and European Union member ​Latvia, many voters are on edge after official warnings of potential Russian aggression and a growing number of airspace incursions related to Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Russia says accusations that it is planning to attack Nato are baseless and Western officials say it is not capable of launching a direct assault, but security concerns have weighed heavily in the election campaign.

“The priority in ​my view is, of course, security – security in Latvia. And then... as a student, I’d say support for students, the economy, and also support for pensioners,” said Megija Nordena (21) from Riga.

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

Europe wants to get tough on China. The risks could be enormous

Flydubai hijacking attempt could aid Netanyahu’s re-election bid

A Trump electoral project to make Steve Hilton the next governor of California

Opinion polls ⁠put Kulbergs’ centrist United List ahead, with about 14 per cent of votes, but followed closely by the overtly pro-Russian Sovereign Power.

A businessman and amateur rally ‌driver, ‌Kulbergs (​47) came to power in May after the previous coalition crumbled over its handling of incidents in which stray military drones flew undetected into Latvia. Though the drones were Ukrainian, officials have blamed Russia for causing them to divert ⁠from their flight paths.

“We have to give Ukraine everything necessary right ​now (so) that they can have the upper hand and win”, Kulbergs told Reuters in ​an interview.

Throughout his campaign, he has also promised more anti-drone capabilities for Latvia and to maintain defence spending at 5 per cent of gross domestic product, one of ‌the highest levels in Nato.

But his pro-Kremlin rivals say Latvia ​should stop any aid to Ukraine and should instead focus more on cost-of-living issues, particularly among the country’s Russian-speaking minority.

How worried should we be about a Russian military attack? ]

“Our voters want peace, to stop ⁠looking for shelters, to no longer experience the air alerts”, party ⁠leader Julia Stepanenko told Reuters. “The war ​must not be encouraged in any way, including by financing it... Ukraine must win, but through peace talks.”

Polls opened at 8am with the first results expected within hours and the final result likely to be clear after midnight. The 100 members of the Saeima, or parliament, are being elected for a four-year term.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter