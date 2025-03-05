Pope Francis increases physical activity and celebrates start of Lent, Vatican says

Pope Francis has increased his physical activity, called the Catholic parish priest in Gaza and celebrated the start of Lent by receiving ashes on his forehead, the Vatican said on Wednesday.
Francis suffered no respiratory crises during the day, receiving oxygen through a nasal tube, a statement said.
He will resume the use of a non-invasive mechanical mask for the night, the Vatican said, adding that he remains in a stable condition.
During the morning he participated in an Ash Wednesday celebration, receiving ashes and Holy Communion.
Israeli security services point finger at Netanyahu as they own up to errors over Hamas’s October 7th incursion
Turkey’s Erdogan makes risky bet on peace with Kurds
‘We’ll rest when we win’: No let-up for Ukraine’s medics and rescue teams as war with Russia grinds on
Trump-Starmer summit: British PM produces masterstroke of political theatre as he seeks to cement bromance
He later set to work, which included a call to the Rev Gabriel Romanelli, the Argentine priest who is the parish priest of the Holy Family church in Gaza.
On Tuesday, he was breathing with just the help of supplemental oxygen after respiratory crises a day earlier, but resumed using a ventilation mask at night, the Vatican said.
Francis was admitted to hospital on February 14th, and the stay is the longest of his 12-year papacy. – Agencies