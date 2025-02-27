Social media influencer Andrew Tate reportedly leaves Romania

Social media influencer Andrew Tate (R) and his brother Tristan (L) after a court hearing in Bucharest, Romania, in January. Photograph: EPA

Internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan left Romania on a private flight for the United States early on Thursday, news website G4media.ro said citing airport sources.

Romanian prosecutors and Mr Tate’s lawyer and communication team did not immediately comment.

Romanian prosecutors approved the request of Mr Tate to travel outside Romania pending criminal investigation, they said on Thursday.

The Tate brothers are under criminal investigation in Romania on accusations of human trafficking and are under judicial control, a light preventative measure under which they are required to check in with the police regularly.

They have denied all wrongdoing.

While they were banned from leaving Romania, sources cited by local media outlets said prosecutors earlier this month accepted their request to travel to the United States.

The Financial Times reported last week, citing sources, that US officials had brought up the case of the Tates, both former kick-boxers with dual US and British citizenship, in a phone call to the Romanian government, pressuring it to lift restrictions on them. – Reuters