Polls indicate German federal election will return Merkel-style coalition

Germany is poised to go back to the future, with final polls indicating Sunday’s federal election will return the country to another grand coalition echoing the era of Angela Merkel.

Merkel’s political home, the centre-right Christian Democratic (CDU), is on course to finish first and is likely to reach out to the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) to form a centrist alliance.

Barring upsets, Germany’s next chancellor will be CDU chairman Friedrich Merz.

The 69-year-old has shifted the previously centrist CDU further to the right – in particular on migration – and promises to cut taxes and red tape to stimulate Europe’s largest economy, now in its third year of flat growth. No major shifts on Ukraine are likely, though Merz has promised greater defence spending and more palpable German leadership in Europe.

READ MORE

“I’m willing to do that because I’m seeing that Germany is in a strategic position in the centre of Europe,” he said, setting himself up for an interesting cohabitation with Ursula von der Leyen, a fellow CDU politician and the European Commission president.

Final polls on Friday showed his CDU – with its Bavarian CSU allies – slipping slightly to 29 per cent.

That is still almost twice the support of the SPD, which headed Berlin’s bickering outgoing coalition until it collapsed last November. Sunday’s snap election, seven months early, could bring the SPD – with just 16 per cent in final opinion polls – a historic defeat.

[ The Irish Times view on Sunday’s German election: a defining momentOpens in new window ]

If the party plays a role in the next government, it is expected to be as a junior partner to the CDU, with outgoing SPD chancellor Olaf Scholz unlikely to feature.

His departure would make the 66-year-old lawyer postwar-Germany’s third shortest-serving chancellor – and force a reordering of SPD top ranks.

At a heated discussion on Thursday evening, Scholz accused the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), five points ahead of the SPD in second place, as “Russia’s party in Germany”.

Several post-election wild cards could complicate the arithmetic in the new Bundestag, the lower house of parliament.

A new, untested election law to cut more than 100 excess seats could alter traditional voting patterns and have a knock-on effect on smaller parties.

[ Sabotaged car exhausts make for unlikely form of election interference as Germany heads to the polls on SundayOpens in new window ]

Final polls showed two – the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) and the new Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) – struggling to clear the 5 per cent hurdle for Bundestag representation.

If they rally and make it in, that could force any Merz-led coalition to take on a third partner for a majority, likely to be the Greens, polling steadily on 15 per cent.

These uncertainties mean the final election result could differ from the first exit polls, due at 5pm Irish time.

Ongoing uncertainty over a series of immigration-linked attacks has seen the AfD double its support to 21 per cent, but with no obvious parliamentary allies in Berlin.

Alternative for Germany’s Alice Weidel. Photograph: Markus Schreiber/AP

Campaign endorsements from the US, including from X owner Elon Musk, have boosted the international profile of AfD co-leader Alice Weidel – but given the party no palpable poll bounce.

On Friday, Weidel denied claims by Der Spiegel magazine that a far-right Austrian politician who made a €2.35 million party donation had acted as an illegal strawman for a German billionaire.

“The [Austrian] donor assured us the money came from his private funds,” said Weidel on national television.

In this campaign, the party has built on its mastery of social media by harnessing AI image generation, flooding channels with nostalgic images of non-existent voters in an alternative Germany – sometimes with unintended results.

A Berlin AfD brochure of a smiling blonde family in front of their home had to be withdrawn when voters noticed a dark window in the home shone through the page to give Weidel, on the brochure cover, a perfectly-placed Hitler moustache.