Man pleads guilty to stabbing teen sisters with broken bottle after rejecting his advances

There was no application for bail and Shando Alfa was remanded in custody pending sentence. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has pleaded guilty to attacking teenage twin sisters who were stabbed with a broken glass bottle after rejecting his advances on Dublin’s Dame Street.

Shando Alfa (27), a Somali national of no fixed abode, was charged with assault causing harm to the 18-year-olds, who had been socialising in the city centre and also to a male passerby who attempted to assist them during the incident in the early hours of April 4th last.

He appeared again before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

State solicitor Fergal Mawe informed the judge that the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to Alfa being sent forward for sentencing to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Alfa confirmed he understood the charges and signed his guilty pleas in triplicate. The sentencing will be listed for a date next month.

Following a request by defence solicitor Kate McGhee, the judge extended legal aid to brief counsel and cover a psychological report. He also directed gardaí to furnish the defence with copies of interview videos to assist in preparing a mitigation plea.

There was no application for bail and Alfa was remanded in custody pending sentence.

At his original bail hearing, Garda Colm Carroll described the incident as a “violent, vicious and unprovoked attack” which led to serious injuries.

The sisters attempted to cross Dame Street shortly before 2.30am and were met by Alfa, whom they did not know.

The court heard he began “pestering” them and made “unwanted advances” which were rejected.

The garda said the twins made their way to a bus stop while the accused continued making advances.

A passerby, a man unknown to the sisters, intervened and asked Alfa to leave them alone.

Carroll said this culminated in the accused launching an unprovoked and vicious assault while brandishing the head of a broken glass bottle. Alfa struck the man in the head with the broken bottle. One of the twins tried to intervene and she and her sister were subjected to violence.

The court heard one of the young women was grabbed by her head, pulled down and punched in the face. She suffered a deep laceration to her hand that was believed to be inflicted by a sharply pointed article brandished by Alfa.

Her sister was struck on the head, resulting in a cut, which was also thought to be caused by the object in his hand. The accused fled the scene.

All three victims were treated in hospital.

There was CCTV footage of the incident and a camera phone recording featuring audio of the young women “pleading” with Alfa to leave them alone before the assault.

The court heard that, on arrest, Alfa still had the head of the broken bottle.

Alfa first became known to be in the country in February 2025, but there was no record of his port of entry. He was unemployed and later lived in Co Wicklow, but he had no family in or ties to the State.