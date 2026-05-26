Court blocks Alabama from erasing significantly Black US House voting district

Republicans are defending narrow majorities in the US House and Senate in the upcoming November midterm elections. Photograph: Micah Green/Bloomberg

A court blocked the US state of Alabama on Tuesday from using a pro-Republican voting map that would ‌erase one of the state’s two US House of Representatives districts with majority or near-majority Black populations, a setback for president Donald Trump’s party in its quest ​to keep control of the chamber in the November elections.

In a 79-page ruling, a panel of three federal judges said the Republican-backed map intentionally discriminated against Black voters and could not be used for the 2026 elections. Republican officials in Alabama immediately said they would appeal to the decision to the conservative-majority US supreme court.

Black voters typically support Democratic candidates. Republicans are defending narrow majorities in the US House and Senate in the midterm elections.

Republican Alabama governor Kay Ivey previously postponed ⁠to August the party primary elections for four US House districts that were redrawn as part of the disputed ‌map.

The ‌ruling ​was the latest development in a new and frenzied round of congressional redistricting that has unfolded across the US South, as Republican-led states have scrambled to take advantage of an April supreme court decision ⁠that severely weakened the Voting Rights Act, a 1965 ​law intended to prevent discrimination in voting.

Tennessee and Louisiana have ​each dismantled a majority-Black US House seat, while South Carolina’s Senate is debating a plan that would take apart the district of ‌US representative Jim Clyburn, a Black Democrat who has ​held the seat since 1993.

In Alabama, Republican state legislators are trying to return to a map they approved in 2023 that ⁠the same three-judge panel previously had deemed discriminatory.

Two weeks ⁠ago, the supreme court granted ​the state’s request to lift the lower court’s prior ruling blocking Alabama from using the map, which breaks up a district in which Black voters comprise just shy of 50 per cent of the population.

White voters make up about 40 per cent of the district, with other minority voters, including Asian and Hispanic residents, filling out the balance. The district is currently represented by congressman Shomari Figures, who is Black.

The state, where Black people make up about a quarter of the population, has seven US House seats in total. Democrats hold the two majority-minority districts, while Republicans represent the other five.

The supreme court ordered the three-judge ⁠panel to reconsider its findings in light of the Voting Rights Act decision, which raised the bar for challenging congressional maps on the basis of race.

But the panel said it had reached the same conclusion: that the map ‌purposefully and unlawfully targeted Black voters.

“Ultimately, we cannot see our way clear to requiring Alabamians to cast their votes in the 2026 elections under a districting ​plan tainted by intentional race-based discrimination,” wrote the panel, which includes two judges appointed by ​Trump and one appointed by Democratic former US president Bill Clinton.

The decision, for now, means that the August special primaries will go forward under the remedial map that the court installed in 2023. – Reuters