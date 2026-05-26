Seven deaths in France linked to record-high temperatures

People cooling off under water spray during the Roland Garros tennis tournament in Paris. Photograph: Pierre Larrieu/Hans Lucas/AFP/Getty Images

More than 350 French towns have recorded their highest-ever temperatures for May as France and the UK set national heat records amid an extreme early-summer heat event that could see the mercury rise to 40 degrees in parts of Spain by the end of the week.

The UK’s Met Office said the country’s all-time record for May was broken when a temperature of 34.8 degrees was recorded at London’s Kew Gardens.

Météo France said late on Monday that new monthly highs for May had been recorded at 352 weather stations mainly in western France, with the highest – 37.1 degrees – registered near Hossegor, in the south-western department of Landes.

“This is an unprecedented event with a one in 1,000 chance of happening at this time of year based on the climate from 1979 to 2025 and virtually impossible in the preindustrial era,” Christophe Cassou, a climate scientist, told Le Monde.

Seven ‌people have died in France in circumstances ‌related directly or indirectly to the current ​heatwave, French junior energy minister Maud Bregeon said on Tuesday.

Five ​of the seven fatalities were people ⁠drowning in lakes, rivers or beaches, ‌Bregeon ‌said, while the government has ordered local authorities ⁠to take measures ​to protect ​people during sport events.

More new highs are likely to be set in France, Spain and the UK, forecasters said, with temperatures exceeding norms by 12-13 degrees in what Météo France described as a “premature, remarkable and long” heat episode expected to last several more days.

France’s national weather agency said the record temperatures were caused by a heat dome, with hot air from Morocco trapped under an area of high pressure, adding that Europe could expect such events to “occur more and more often and earlier and earlier, and to be more and more intense”.

Models have already estimated that, with the effects of climate breakdown, June heatwaves are now about 10 times more likely in Europe than they were in the preindustrial era, and the same trajectory is becoming visible for May.

A fountain at the Thabor park in Rennes, western France. Photograph: Sebastien Salom-Gomis / AFP via Getty Images

“This extension of the heatwave season is entirely characteristic of the effects of climate change,” Robert Vautard, a climate researcher, told Agence France-Presse. “Eventually, we will be seeing similar heat events in April and October.”

Thirty-one of metropolitan France’s 96 administrative departments have been placed on high-temperature on Tuesday, including eight on level orange, the second-highest, requiring residents to “take precautions”. It was first time the country’s national heat warning system has been activated during May since it was introduced in 2004.

Météo-France said in a bulletin on Monday that temperatures could climb locally to near 36 degrees in multiple towns and cities, and to 37 degrees on Tuesday. “The west of the country will see temperatures several degrees higher than ever recorded in May,” it said.

The mercury rose past 35 degrees in the western towns of Niort and Nantes and reached 34.3 degrees in Poitiers, while the capital, Paris, approached 33 degrees. Much of the north-western region of Brittany was expecting temperatures of between 33 degrees and 35 degrees on Tuesday.

Le Parisien newspaper said the national temperature average, measured at 30 weather stations across the country, hit a record 24.4C on Monday, against a previous high of 23.7C dating back to 1944. The figure has not yet been confirmed by Météo France.

The UK, meanwhile, experienced a “tropical night” on Monday as record for highest daily minimum temperature in May was broken for the second consecutive day.

Tourists shelter from the sun beneath umbrellas during the hot weather on Westminster Bridge, central London. Photograph: James Manning/PA Wire

Thousands descented on Bournemouth beach on Monday as a heatwave borught record-breaking weather to England. Photograph: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Temperatures did not fall below 21.3 degrees on Monday at Kenley airfield, in south London, after the UK recorded its hottest May day since Met Office data began, the forecaster said.

The Met Office listed 12 locations where the record was topped on Monday – ranging from Suffolk to Berkshire to Warwickshire – while 97 of its monitoring sites reached or surpassed 30 degrees.

The UK’s previous warmest May night was Sunday, when temperatures did not fall below 19.4 degrees at Kenley airfield.

“We have provisionally broken the UK record for highest daily minimum temperature in May … again,” the forecaster said.

“Temperatures didn’t fall below 21.3 degrees overnight at Kenley airfield, making it a ‘tropical night’ (no lower than 20 degrees),” it added. “Remarkably, the record was also broken yesterday.”

“In the past, heatwaves built and built and built and built over days and days and days, these now just develop so quickly,” the Met Office’s senior forecaster Greg Dewhurst said on Monday, adding that climate change was boosting the heat.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Visitors enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach, on May 25, 2026 in Bournemouth, England. An exceptional bank holiday heatwave is currently bringing record-breaking weather to England with temperatures forecast to climb into the low 30s by Monday. The intense high pressure has prompted the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to issue rare, amber heat alerts across multiple regions due to the health risks for vulnerable people and extreme UV levels. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, highs of 35 degrees are expected for large swathes of southern England and Wales, which could reach near 36 degrees, a Met Office meteorologist said. Those forecasts also spanned the Midlands, as well as south-east and south-west England, East Anglia and south Wales.

- The Guardian. Additional reporting: Reuters