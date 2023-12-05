Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskiy to address US senators amid funding row

Volodymyr Zelenskiy is to address US senators by video during a classified briefing. Photograph: EPA

Volodymyr Zelenskiy is to address US senators by video during a classified briefing as the Biden administration urges Congress to approve billions of dollars in support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

On Monday, the White House warned US aid for Ukraine will run out by the end of the year if the new funding package isn’t agreed on – adding that Russian president Vladimir Putin could win the war in this event.

President Joe Biden’s budget director, Shalanda Young, said in a letter to Republican House speaker Mike Johnson that if military assistance dries up, it would “kneecap” Kyiv’s fight against the Russian invasion.

“Cutting off the flow of US weapons and equipment will kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield, not only putting at risk the gains Ukraine has made, but increasing the likelihood of Russian military victories,” she said.

However, Mr Johnson said the Biden administration had “failed to substantively address any of my conference’s legitimate concerns about the lack of a clear strategy in Ukraine”.

Mr Johnson also repeated the Republicans’ insistence on linking any Ukraine aid to changes in US policy on the southern border with Mexico, as the number of migrant arrivals rises.

Mr Biden has sought a nearly $106 billion (€97bn) aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other needs, but there is growing Republican scepticism over assistance for Ukraine and even Republicans who support it are insisting on policy changes on the US-Mexico border to halt the flow of migrants as a condition for approval.

Negotiations over the border security package broke down over the weekend, aides said. Talks are expected to resume this week.

In Russia, the defence ministry said air defence systems destroyed or intercepted a total of 41 Ukraine-launched drones overnight and early morning on Tuesday.

Twenty-six of the drones were destroyed over Russian territory, and 15 were intercepted over the Sea of Azov and the Crimean peninsula, the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Ukraine’s military shot down 10 out of 17 attack drones launched overnight by Russia, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday.

The governor of Ukraine’s western Lviv region said three drones had struck an unspecified infrastructure target, causing a fire, but damage had been minimal and no casualties had been reported.

Kyiv’s air force said the drones were shot down over “various regions” of the country.

Mr Putin will make a one-day trip to both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

The Russian president will hold talks focusing on bilateral relations, the war between Israel and Hamas and other international issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Issues related to oil price caps will also be on the agenda, Mr Peskov added. – Guardian