Russia-Ukraine war: US defence secretary makes surprise visit to Kyiv

A Ukrainian serviceman looks out from an underground shelter on the frontline near the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. Photograph: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin is in Kyiv on Monday on a surprise visit amid increasing division over Ukraine aid in the US legislature.

“I’m here today to deliver an important message: the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression, both now and into the future,” he said on the X social media platform, Reuters reports.

Mr Austin, who travelled to Kyiv by train from Poland, is scheduled to meet senior Ukrainian officials and publicly press Ukraine’s urgent military needs as it enters another tough winter of fighting.

This is Mr Austin’s second trip to Kyiv, but this visit takes place under far different circumstances. His first visit occurred in April 2022, just two months after Russia’s large-scale invasion began.

At the time, Ukraine was riding a wave of global rage at Moscow’s invasion, and Mr Austin launched an international effort that now sees 50 countries meeting monthly to co-ordinate on what weapons, training and other support could be pushed to Kyiv.

But the current conflict in Gaza could pull attention and resources from the Ukraine war.

A joint Ukraine-US military industry conference in Washington is due to take place next month. That event, due to be held on December 6th-7th, is intended to boost Ukraine’s domestic arms production as its fight against a full-scale Russian invasion nears the two-year mark.

I just arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders.



Two people were killed early on Monday after Russian forces shelled a car park in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Ukrainian authorities said.

In Kyiv, a Ukrainian soldier and a woman died after a grenade exploded in an apartment, police in the Ukrainian capital have said, but the cause of the blast, which injured a second man, was not immediately clear.

Elsewhere, Volodymyr Zelenskiy has dismissed the commander of the military’s medical forces, Maj Gen Tetiana Ostashchenko, and said “new priorities had been set” in the operations of Ukraine’s military after a meeting with the defence minister, Rustem Umerov.

“There is little time left to wait for results. Quick action is needed for forthcoming changes,” the Ukrainian president said in his evening video address.

On the battlefield, the Ukrainian army said it had pushed back Russian forces “three to eight kilometres” from the banks of the Dnipro River, which if confirmed would be the first meaningful advance by Kyiv’s forces months into a disappointing counteroffensive.

Ukrainian and Russian forces have been entrenched on opposite sides of the vast waterway in the southern Kherson region for more than a year, after Russia withdrew its troops from the western bank last November.

In Russia, the Kremlin said on Monday that president Vladimir Putin will set out Russia’s view of what it sees as the “deeply unstable world situation” when he addresses an upcoming virtual G20 summit.

Russian state TV presenter Pavel Zarubin said on his Telegram channel on Sunday that it would be the “first event in a long time” including both Putin and western leaders. – Agencies