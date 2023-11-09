Georgians keep eyes on EU prize despite threat from Russia

Georgian and European Union flags flew together outside the graceful Orbeliani Palace in Tbilisi, as hundreds of people celebrated a recommendation from Brussels that this strategic Black Sea state should become an official candidate for membership of the bloc.

The European Commission’s decision on Wednesday brought a rare and probably brief truce to Georgia’s always noisy and often vicious political battlefield, where the scrap for power plays out against the constant threat of renewed aggression from Russia.

For the ruling Georgian Dream party, that threat is a reason to be pragmatic and non-confrontational with the northern neighbour, while critics say trying to placate Russia is pointless and humiliating when the Kremlin de facto controls one-fifth Georgia’s land.

“Congratulations – this day belongs to you!” Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili told the flag-waving crowds outside the palace that is her residence.

“This day is equally dedicated to those who valiantly defended this nation but could not be here with us today. It stands as a day of remembrance for all the people who perished in the unjust and tragic occupation of our country,” she said to cheers and applause.

“This is our response to Russia. This is our answer to the occupation. This is our retort to all its futility, and it signifies a triumph for all those who resisted it, those who survived it, and those who stand here with us today because they fought for this day.”

Georgians listen to a speech by their president, Salome Zourabichvili, in Tbilisi on Wednesday night, after the European Commission recommended that the country receive EU candidate member status. Photograph: Daniel McLaughlin

A day earlier, Zourabichvili had visited the village of Kirbali on the boundary line between Tbilisi-controlled territory and South Ossetia, a Georgian region that Moscow-backed separatists seized 30 years ago and Russia recognised as independent after a brief war with Georgia in 2008. A similar situation holds in Abkhazia on Georgia’s Black Sea coast.

She met the family of Tamaz Ginturi, who was shot dead on Monday near the de facto border by Russian forces who also captured another local man and took him to South Ossetia.

Georgian Dream denounced Russia’s actions, but also used the moment to take a swipe at its main opponent, the United National Movement, which ruled from 2004-2012.

“Russia’s occupation of Georgian territories is the heaviest legacy of the treacherous policy of the previous government, which we have to face every day,” said Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of Georgian Dream, which has been in power for 11 years.

Georgia’s government has refused to join EU sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, will not send military aid to Kyiv and has claimed that the West wants to drag it into the war. At the same time, Georgia has relaunched direct flights to Russia, in a move Zourabichvili called “unwelcome” and contrary to the will of the Georgian people.

Many people believe Georgian Dream’s stance on Moscow is guided by its billionaire founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, who made his fortune in Russia and is widely regarded as Georgia’s de facto ruler.

He received a special mention on Wednesday evening from Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili, who said the country’s progress on the long road to EU membership was possible only thanks to “a historic change … made by Bidzina Ivanishvili and his entire team”.

In the crisp Tbilisi air outside the Orbeliani Palace, the crowd cheered Zourabichvili – whom the government tried to impeach last month for visiting western capitals without its permission – and hailed the EU decision as a victory not for Ivanishvili or the government, but the Georgian people.

Tbilisi residents Tamaz Akhobadze, Nino Okroadze and Tamar Gogichadze at a rally in favour of Georgia's EU membership on Wednesday night. Photograph: Daniel McLaughlin

“For our country it’s a very important step. It’s a perspective, nothing is granted yet and we still need to work for [EU] candidacy,” said Tbilisi resident Tamaz Akhobadze.

“I don’t trust the government, unfortunately … but I trust in international organisations, Georgian non-governmental organisations and civil servants, so let’s see,” he said of the need for more pro-democracy reforms to secure candidate status.

“Our citizens need some optimism and some steps from the European Union because we have done many things. We broke from the Soviet Union and got our independence [in 1991] and we have proved that our people and our society are ready for Europe,” he added.

Local woman Sofia Kilasonia said the commission’s recommendation – which needs to be approved by EU members next month – was “a victory for the people, not the government”.

Sofia Kilasonia holds Georgia and EU flags at a rally in Tbilisi in favour of the Black Sea state's accession to the bloc. Photograph: Daniel McLaughlin

“Being in the family of Europe is very important for Georgia’s people, for our future and our security… Europe is a space where we can be independent and have more rights and more democracy,” she added. “We remember what it is like to be alone with Russia, in the Russian empire and Soviet Union – it was a very difficult century for our people and culture.”

Holding Georgian and EU flags, “Megan” and “Tiala” declined to give their real names because they travel from separatist-controlled Abkhazia to study in Tbilisi.

“It’s a great day in Georgian history. This recommendation gives Georgia an opportunity,” Tiala said. “We are [partly] occupied, 20 per cent of our territory is under Russian control, Russia is having a war with Ukraine and a couple of days ago a Georgian citizen was killed near the ‘border’ – so this means a lot to us.”

The commission said Georgia must now take nine steps to strengthen democracy and the rule of law to secure candidate status, and Tiala said people would be ready to protest if the government failed, just as they did in March when thousands rallied against a proposed Russian-style law to brand some civil society groups as “foreign agents”.

“For the Georgian people, freedom of speech is very important and we’re not afraid [of the government]. If the points are not introduced by December then it will be the government’s problem, because everyone knows what is happening now,” Talia said.

“They have to work, it is their duty, because they are working for us. This is a reminder for them.”