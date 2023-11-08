EU Commission recommends starting membership talks with Ukraine

Top EU officials have recommended that Ukraine and Moldova be invited to begin membership talks once both countries meet certain final conditions.

The European Commission has recommended that negotiations begin with Ukraine and Moldova on the process of becoming members of the European Union, in a major step forward for the countries’ accession hopes.

The landmark announcement comes after the EU executive assessed the countries’ progress in implementing a suite of reforms such as to curb corruption and to ensure a robust judicial system.

“Today is a historic day because today the Commission recommends that the council opens accession negotiations with Ukraine and with Moldova,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said as she announced the decision.

“The Ukrainians are deeply reforming their country, even as they fight a way that is existential for them.”

The start of membership negotiations requires the agreement of EU member states - as does the decision to ultimately allow an aspirant country to join the union - and it is currently unclear whether sceptical countries such as Hungary could block Kyiv’s progress.

Dr von der Leyen praised Ukraine’s efforts in undertaking judicial reforms, measures to counter corruption and money-laundering, curbing the power of oligarchs, a new media law and in the protection of minorities. These covered 90 per cent of the required steps that were set out to advance its membership path, the EC president said.

Despite being the subject of “constant destabilisation efforts to its democracy”, Ukraine’s smaller neighbour Moldova had nevertheless managed to oversee “significant reform efforts”, she continued.

Dr von der Leyen mentioned in particular Moldova’s judicial reforms and “investigative work in the area of corruption and organised crime”.

The commission recommended that negotiations should begin with Bosnia and Herzogovina once it had complied with additional EU requirements.

It recommended that Georgia, which has seen mass pro-EU protests on its streets this year, should also become an official EU membership candidate country once additional conditions are met.

The executive also released reports on the progress of Albania, Turkey, Kosovo, Serbia, Montenegro, and North Macedonia but did not make recommendations that would advance their membership, though many have been stalled in the process for years.

The invasion of Ukraine revitalised the idea of expanding the union to include new member states as it illustrated the geopolitical argument for encouraging neighbour countries to synchronise with the EU, rather than Russia.

“Ukraine will join the EU. And we will achieve this, in particular, as a result of our state’s internal transformation that is completely consistent with the interests of our people,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ahead of the announcement. “The EU represents economic security and social stability for Ukraine, and Ukraine represents the strengthening of the entire EU community.”

He urged the Ukrainian parliament to continue its support for the required reforms and the adoption of “EU standards and community norms”.

The prospect of adding new member states has kick-started a debate on how the EU itself may need to reform its institutions, budget, and decision-making procedures to ensure it can continue to function if new countries join.

The announcement came after Dr von der Leyen made her sixth visit to Kyiv since Russia’s invasion, during which she promised that EU financial support would “rebuild Ukraine as a modern, prosperous democracy”.

Fine Gael MEP for Ireland South Deirdre Clune said that it was time for accession negotiations with Ukraine to begin.

“Every day, Ukrainians show us what they are fighting and for. They are fighting for their future, for a Ukraine free from Russian aggression,” Ms Clune said.

“I believe the EU has a responsibility towards Ukraine. When Ukrainians imagine their future, they see Europe’s flag flying over their town, cities and villages.”