Firefighters battle forest fires in France as Italian authorities brace for 44 degrees

FONTAINEBLEAU, FRANCE - JULY 13: Firefighting helicopters with a suspended water bucket collect water from a temporary reservoir established by firefighters and local farmers to combat the wildfire, after a wildfire broke out in the Fontainebleau Forest on July 13, 2026 in Fontainebleau, France. The fire began yesterday in the former royal hunting preserve, which is about 40 miles outside Paris. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Waterbombing aircraft skimmed the river Seine as ‌firefighters struggled to contain a forest blaze south of Paris raging into a third day on Tuesday amid a spreading heatwave that has left swathes of Europe primed for more wildfires.

As France battled flames, the third bout ​of extreme heat this season that is also affecting Britain and Spain continued its progression into Italy, where authorities were bracing for temperatures reaching 44 degrees in Sardinia this week. The average high temperatures across western Europe was 29.4 degrees on Tuesday, 6.3 degrees higher than the seasonal average high for July 14th recorded between 1961 and 1990. The difference was most pronounced in Belgium and France, ​with seasonal highs deviating by as much as 9.4 and 9.1 degrees.

Scientists say climate change is making such events more frequent and intense, leaving forests and scrubland across the continent primed to burn.

More than 10,000 excess deaths were recorded across Europe and Britain in the last two record-breaking heatwaves in May and late June, with scientists saying the ‌only ‌credible ​reason for the unusually high toll was heat-related. In Spain, authorities continued work to identify victims of last week’s deadly forest fire in the popular holiday area of Almeria, which killed at least 13 people, mostly foreign nationals, and left 10 missing.

French firefighters battled through the night ⁠to tackle the blaze that tore through the historic forest of Fontainebleau, home ​to one of France’s best-known royal palaces. At least two people were arrested on suspicion ​of having started the fire. A local French official said two blazes around the Fontainebleau forest were still progressing, with the main blaze having scorched 1,600 hectares and another one nearby 450 ‌hectares, but that weather conditions had improved.

Interior minister ⁠Laurent Nunez said on Monday the fire was just a few kilometres ⁠away from the Palace of Fontainebleau, which explained ​the deployment of considerable resources, including water-carrying planes and helicopters. The forest around the palace, which was turned by 16th-century King Francis I into a symbol of French power, served as a royal hunting ground for centuries, before becoming a celebrated subject for Impressionist painters. Nunez said the Fontainebleau blaze is contributing to what will likely be a record year for fires in France, with 32,000 hectares burned already this year, more than the total in 2025. He said 59 people had been arrested across France on suspicion of starting fires this season.

“We expected this with this major drought,” he added.

In Italy, a high-pressure system that has taken hold in Sardinia was anticipated to peak on Thursday and Friday, meteorologists said, with temperatures expected to reach 44 degrees in inland Sardinia, ‌39 degrees in Florence, and 38 degrees in Rome. The incoming heat is accompanied by fine sand billowing in from North Africa, they said.

Extreme weather has also disrupted power supplies and transport, with low water levels preventing cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the Rhine river in Germany, increasing costs for freight transport. In Munich, local authorities introduced ‌a hosepipe ban until August 1st, imposing temporary restrictions on water use after a combination of months of drought and weeks of high temperatures drove consumption well above normal levels. Violations were punishable with fines of up ​to €50,000.

The measures ban watering private lawns, filling private swimming pools and washing cars outside commercial facilities, while authorities said expected rainfall ​in coming days would not ease water shortages. Residents are also barred from taking water from rivers, canals, lakes and ponds except in limited cases. - Reuters