Irish exports to US continue to slump while UK trade ‘remains a post-Brexit success story’

Exports of office and data processing machinery were up 177 per cent in May compared to last year, new data shows

Ireland’s exports to the US continued to decline in May, according to new data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

While the US remained Ireland’s top trading partner, Irish exports there plummeted by 55.9 per cent over the past 12 months, representing just 28 per cent of Irish exports in May.

This amounted to €4.7 billion, a stark contrast with the €10.7 billion in exports to the US in May 2025.

Exports to the US have come under strain for various reasons over the past year, not least of which US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy in early 2025.

This resulted in Irish companies front-loading exports to the US last year, having since recorded swollen declines in goods exported to the US in 2026.

Overall, Irish exports were down by €6.8 billion to €16.5 billion compared with last year, but dropped by just €400 million compared to May 2024, further indicating the impact of Donald Trump’s trade policy on global exports and imports.

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“Today’s trade figures point to continued pressure on Ireland’s export sector, with goods exports falling by almost a third compared with May last year,” said Robert Purdue, head of client portfolio management at global financial services firm Ebury.

“The sharp decline in exports to the United States is continuing to hammer Irish businesses exposed to transatlantic trade, as exporters continue to navigate a more restrictive and uncertain global trading environment,” Purdue said.

In line with trends for earlier in the year, exports to the UK continued to increase in May, up €336.4 million compared to last year.

“Great Britain was Ireland’s third largest export trading partner in May 2026, with Ireland exporting almost 10 per cent (€1.6 billion) of the total export trade for May 2026 to Great Britain,” said Jane Burmanje, a statistician in the international trade in goods division at the CSO.

Ireland’s second highest export partner was the Netherlands, which accounted for just over 10 per cent of Irish exports in May at €1.8 billion worth of goods.

Over €13 billion worth of goods were imported into Ireland in May. Again, this included an increase in goods imported from the UK, which were marginally up by 2.7 per cent.

“Great Britain remains a post-Brexit success story for Irish businesses, with exports significantly outpacing imports, despite diverging regulatory frameworks,” said Lorna Kelly, director in customs and international trade services at BDO Ireland.

“This is particularly apparent in Machinery and Transport, alongside food and livestock exports,” she added.

While exports were broadly down compared to this time last year, exports of office machines and data processing machines were up 177 per cent to €1.8 billion in May 2026.

Overall, chemicals and related products remained Ireland’s most exported goods, with the €8.1 billion worth of goods in this category accounting for just under half of all Irish exports in May.