Jamey Carney brought a ‘ray of sunshine’ into lives of those who knew her, funeral hears

Kerry murder victim Jamey Carney has been remembered at her funeral service as a bright and kind person who brought a “ray of sunshine” into the lives of her family and all who knew her.

Mass celebrant Fr Kieran Ó Brien told Jamey Carney’s 13-year-old daughter Michaela, her mother Kathy and sister Devon Bennett that the people of Killarney were rallying around to support them in their hour of need.

During the Mass at St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney, the priest described Michaela as the love of her mother’s life.

He said they enjoyed the same relationship that Jamey Carney enjoyed with her own mother growing up in Westchester, New York.

“She was happy in life and with life, namely bec se life was good to her. She had a great circle of friends who did everything together, like sisters more tha friends. Her love of shopping, coffee and lunch appointments, going to concerts, her love of country music, holidaying and seeing the world was well matched by her friends,” he said. “She was adventurous, determined, all memories of time spent well together.

“We thank God for Jamey’s life, remembering at all times her joy, and the ray of sunshine that she brought to all of your lives.”

The body of the 43-year-old mother-of-one was found by her daughter at their home on the Muckross Road in Killarney last week.

She had suffered head injuries and a postmortem confirmed she had died a violent death by suffocation.