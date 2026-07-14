Europe

Several people killed in fire at Brussels construction site, authorities say

Unspecified number of bodies found in one of two elevators at large ​renovation project at Place de Brouckere

The scene of a fire at Place De Brouckere, in Brussels, on Tuesday. Photograph: Emile Windal/Belga Mag/Belga/AFP via Getty Images
The scene of a fire at Place De Brouckere, in Brussels, on Tuesday. Photograph: Emile Windal/Belga Mag/Belga/AFP via Getty Images
Christian ​Levaux
Caden Kipfmuller
Bart Biesemans
Bart Meijer
Tue Jul 14 2026 - 16:211 MIN READ

Several people have died in a fire at a ‌construction site in Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, with a search for six ​missing people ongoing, local authorities said.

An unspecified number of bodies had been found in one of two elevators at the large ​renovation project on the central Place de Brouckere where a fire broke ⁠out early on Tuesday, a spokesman for the local ‌labour ‌inspection ​service said.

“We had small access to one of the two elevator cabinets ⁠and there we had ​a view that there are ​some corpses of two or three people who died,” ‌spokesman Brecht Speybrouck told ​Reuters. He said a total of six workers were unaccounted ⁠for and that ⁠it was unclear ​what had caused the fire.

The local fire brigade said more than 200 workers had been on the site when the fire broke out and that three people had been taken to a hospital.

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

Kevin Kilbane: If anyone can beat France it's Spain

Irish troops take part in huge Bastille Day parade as Macron showcases Europe’s ‘awakening’

Ann Widdecombe’s murder stirs familiar feelings of fear and dread among Westminster MPs

An initial fire at the lower ‌floors of the ⁠renovation project was contained relatively quickly, Belgian broadcaster VRT said, citing the fire brigade. But flames that ‌went through the elevator shafts caused a new fire in an ​underground floor, the firefighters said. – Reuters

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter