Three killed in overnight Russian drone attack on Odesa, says Ukraine

Soldiers with Ukraine’s 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade fire at Russian positions in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine this week. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Three civilians were killed during a Russian drone attack on the Black Sea city of Odesa in the early hours of Saturday after drone debris fell on an apartment block, starting a fire, the Ukrainian military said.

Air defences in the Odesa region shot down eight Shahed drones and two missiles in the latest in a spate of overnight air strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks, a spokesperson for the southern military command said.

"As a result of the air fight, debris from one of the drones fell onto a high-rise apartment, causing a fire," the military official, Natalia Humeniuk, said in a statement.

The emergency services said 27 people, including three children, were wounded, but that the fire had been rapidly put out and 12 people were rescued from the building.

Meanwhile, the UN’s top aid official warned the humanitarian situation in Ukraine is “hugely worse” than before the Kakhovka dam collapsed during the week.

Undersecretary-general Martin Griffiths said an “extraordinary” 700,000 people are in need of drinking water and warned that the ravages of flooding in one of the world’s most important breadbaskets will almost inevitably lead to lower grain exports, higher food prices around the world and less to eat for millions in need.

“This is a viral problem,” he said. “But the truth is this is only the beginning of seeing the consequences of this act.”

The rupture of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and emptying of its reservoir on the Dnieper River on Wednesday added to the misery in a region that has suffered for more than a year from artillery and missile attacks.

Ukraine holds the Dnieper’s western bank, while Russian troops control the low-lying eastern side, which is more vulnerable to flooding.

The dam and reservoir, essential for fresh water and irrigation in southern Ukraine, lies in the Kherson region that Moscow illegally annexed in September and has occupied for the past year.

Mr Griffiths said the United Nations, working mainly through Ukrainian aid groups, has reached 30,000 people in flooded areas under Ukrainian control. He said that so far Russia has not given access to areas it controls for the UN to help flood victims.

Mr Griffiths said he met with Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, on Wednesday to ask Russian authorities “for access for our teams in Ukraine to go across the front lines to give aid, to provide support for… Ukrainians in those areas”.

“We’re providing them with details as we speak, to enable Moscow to meet what we hope will be a positive decision on this,” he said. “I hope that will come through.”

The emergency response is essential to save lives, he said, “but behind that you’ve got a huge, looming problem of a lack of proper drinking water for those 700,000 people” on both the Ukrainian-controlled and Russian-controlled sides of the river.

There is also the flooding of important agricultural land and a looming problem of providing cooling water for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which had been supplied from the dam, he added.

In addition, Mr Griffiths noted that waters have inundated areas planted with land mines during the war “and what we are bound to be seeing are those mines floating in places where people don’t expect them”, threatening adults and especially children.

“So it’s a cascade of problems, starting with allowing people to survive today, and then giving them some kind of prospects for tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Griffiths said that because of the wide-ranging consequences “it’s almost inevitable” that the United Nations will launch a special appeal for more aid funds for Ukraine to deal with “a whole new order of magnitude” from the dam’s rupture. He said he wants to wait a few weeks to see the economic, health and environmental consequences before announcing the appeal.

Mr Griffiths said he and UN trade chief Rebeca Grynspan are also working to ensure the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which Turkey and the UN brokered with Ukraine and Russia last July to open three Black Sea ports in Ukraine for its grain exports. It has so far been extended three times and is due to expire on July 17th.

Negotiations have been taking place in recent weeks, including at a meeting on Friday in Geneva between Ms Grynspan and Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergey Vershinin. “We’re not there yet,” Mr Griffiths said. “I hope that we’ll make it.” – agencies